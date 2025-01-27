Seamless Global Integration: Connecting with international databases for facial recognition, wanted persons, and licence plate tracking to bolster cross-border security.



Connecting with international databases for facial recognition, wanted persons, and licence plate tracking to bolster cross-border security. Smart Resource Management: Leveraging heat mapping and crowd density analysis to optimise manpower, reducing response times by 30%.



Leveraging heat mapping and crowd density analysis to optimise manpower, reducing response times by 30%. AI Accuracy at Scale: Achieving 98% accuracy in threat detection through enhanced algorithm optimisation.



[email protected]

Bangkok, Thailand - Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), announced, that they are now advancing to the design and development phase. This next step involves implementing advanced customisation and integration solutions that will transform Thailand into Southeast Asia's hub for AI-powered tourism safety.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"Thailand is leading Southeast Asia's AI transformation and this initiative is a clear testament to the country's forward-thinking approach. By integrating global data-sharing capabilities with our AI systems, we are ensuring that Thailand's tourism safety framework sets a benchmark not just regionally but globally.The demand for our solutions is accelerating across Southeast Asia,alone. We are actively forming partnerships that will deliver significant value and drive innovation across the region. Over the next year, we also plan to scale operations in Thailand, hiring over 100 new team members to support these growing opportunities."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"The design and development phase is critical for embedding advanced technical capabilities into Thailand's tourism safety framework. Our IVAR systems are being enhanced to process vast number of live video feeds daily, integrating real-time analytics with global databases to ensure proactive threat identification and response.Key advancements include:With strong support from the British government, we are fostering relationships with key local players, positioning Gorilla Technology to bid on high value projects. This marks a significant step forward in Thailand's AI leadership journey."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.