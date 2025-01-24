MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, saw a surge in sales turnover for its operations in Central Asia in 2024.With a population of 75 million and rapidly growing online retail penetration, Central Asia is one of the world's most dynamic markets for e-commerce growth. Wildberries currently operates in three of the region's five countries.Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, is Wildberries' third-largest market after Russia and Belarus. The company began operating there a decade ago. Purchases in Kazakhstan on the Wildberries marketplace increased by 96% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024.Sales by Kazakhstan-based sellers on the platform grew by 67% during the same period. With more than one million sellers on its platform, Wildberries supports the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region by enabling them to sell their products not only on their domestic markets but across all countries where the company operates.In Kyrgyzstan, where Wildberries began operations seven years ago, purchases grew 2.3-fold year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024. Sales by Kyrgyz sellers on the platform more than doubled over the same period.The fastest-growing market for Wildberries is Uzbekistan, the most populous country in Central Asia with a population of 36 million people. Wildberries entered Uzbekistan, which is known for its cotton production and high-quality yet affordable textiles, in 2022. Sales by Uzbekistan-based sellers on the platform grew 87-fold year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, with most of these goods sold to neighboring countries in the CIS. Purchases in Uzbekistan increased by 47% during the same period.Wildberries is actively developing its logistics infrastructure in Central Asia to further improve its storage and delivery services for local buyers and sellers and support its expansion in the region.In Kazakhstan, the company operates 1,600 pick-up points and 43,000 square meters of warehouse space. Additionally, two large logistics hubs with a combined area of 269,000 square meters are currently under construction near the country's largest cities, Almaty and Astana. Wildberries also opened its first large-scale logistics complex in Uzbekistan in 2023, with plans for further expansion.Hashtag: #wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform that currently operates in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, in addition to partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries offers a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers on its platform, as well as a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 55,000 pick-up points across its markets of operation. As of 2024, Wildberries serves a customer base of more than 75 million and processes more than 20 million orders per day.





