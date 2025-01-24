Re-imagining a Classic Tale of the Three Kingdoms in English; Renowned Theatre Director Dr Vicki Ooi’s 101st Production



Public Shows

Secondary School Shows

Date & Time

March 8 & 15, 2025 (Saturday)

2:30 pm

March 4 – 7 & 10, 2025 (Monday to Friday)

10:30 am & 2:30 pm

Venue

Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium

Fee

$240 (including post-show stage tour*) / $210 / $160

$100 (same for teachers and students)

Length

Approximately 1 hour with no intermission

Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission

Fringe Activities

Pre- & post-show foyer activities for ticket holders

* Post-show stage tour: Follow the cast to explore behind-the-scenes theatre operations

Includes pre-show learning materials, in-school workshops, and post-show activities



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Widely celebrated for its literary and artistic value, as well as its timeless virtues, the Chinese literary classiccontinues to inspire audiences across generations. The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC), known for its innovative bilingual Learning Theatre™ approach, is set to present its latest production,, this March. This English retelling of the Three Kingdoms saga will bring to life the legendary tales of Liu Bei, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhuge Liang. Directed and adapted by Dr Vicki Ooi, recipient of the 31Hong Kong Drama Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, the production will feature live music, bilingual surtitles, and a captivating performance that promises to move audiences.marks the 101st production by AFTEC's Artistic Director, Dr Vicki Ooi, a leading figure in Hong Kong's arts and education sectors. Known for her dedication to holistic education and her passion for youth theatre, bilingual theatre, and arts education, Dr Ooi has spent decades creating thought-provoking works. Reflecting on this milestone, Dr Ooi shared: "We believe in the transformative power of the arts, which goes far beyond mere visual spectacle. With, we aim to present a fresh and innovative take, engaging audiences with dynamic performances and powerful storytelling to ignite their interest in classic literature and the arts."is the first instalment of AFTEC's Three Kingdoms Trilogy. As a prequel to last year's, which depicted the battle of wits between Zhuge Liang and Zhou Yu, this new production returns audiences to the world of the Three Kingdoms. Iconic stories such as the, andare brought to life on stage, with a focus on the legendary bond between Liu Bei, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhuge Liang. The performance explores three core themes: loyalty and nobility, brotherhood and fraternal bonding, and determination and resilience. The trilogy's final chapter,(working title), is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 at the newly refurbished Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre, AFTEC's venue partner, and will highlight the intense confrontation between Zhuge Liang and Sima Yi.For this production, Dr Vicki Ooi has enlisted Selina Kan of the Seals Players Foundation as a guest performer for two public shows. Dr Ooi and Kan share a collaborative history spanning half a century, blending mentorship and friendship. Kan has performed in 16 of Dr Ooi's productions, includingand, making her an integral part of this milestone work.Through, AFTEC integrates theatre and education, offering students and the public an opportunity to enjoy drama while exploring traditional Chinese virtues and values. This innovative approach makes learning English and historical knowledge accessible and enjoyable, providing a fresh perspective on Chinese literary epics and sparking interest in English, Chinese literature, and theatre arts.Two public performances of Rousing the Dragon will be held on 8 and 15 March at the Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase from 24 January through URBTIX and art-mate. Pre- and post-show foyer activities will be open to ticket holders, along with a post-show stage tour led by the cast, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at theatrical productions.Secondary school shows will run from 4 to 7 March and on 10 March at the Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium. Participating schools will gain access to pre-show learning resources, in-school workshops, and post-show activities. These resources provide students with a deeper understanding of the script, story, and characters while encouraging them to apply creative thinking skills to appreciate theatrical productions. Students will also have the chance to re-enact scenes under the guidance of the cast, experiencing the thrill of performing on stage.Programme website: https://www.aftec.hk/p2s2025-rousing-the-dragon/ Ticketing platforms: https://art-mate.net/doc/78082 (art-mate) https://www.urbtix.hk/event-detail/12826/ (URBTIX)Hashtag: #AFTEC

About From Page to Stage®

Since its launch in 2009, From Page to Stage® has been one of Hong Kong's longest-running theatre education programmes, with over 300 performances staged and an audience of more than 125,000. Six productions were produced under The Jockey Club "From Page to Stage®" Programme from 2012 to 2017. It was also one of the English Alliance programmes under the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) from 2018 to 2021.



Tailored for local secondary school students, the programme brings classic literature to life on stage, offering pre-show learning resources and in-school workshops. It aims to cultivate an appreciation for classic literature and the arts among Hong Kong students. Widely praised, nearly 25% of participating schools have been involved in the programme for 10 years or more.



About The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection

The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC) is the pioneer and specialist in creative learning and teaching in Hong Kong. As an award-winning bilingual Learning Theatre™, AFTEC is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of young people and creative learning professionals. We believe in the power of the arts to inspire, motivate, and transform, and use an integrated arts-in-education approach to enhance education and encourage creative learning. Our acronym A.F.T.E.C. also stands for Arts For Transformative Educational Change.



Established in 2008 as a registered charity, we have reached over 283,000 audience members and participants through our diverse cross-disciplinary projects. Since 2009, we have been the Venue Partner of the Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre under the LCSD Venue Partnership Scheme. AFTEC was a recipient of HK Arts Development Council's Award for Arts Education 2014 & 2017, and Arts Promotion 2020, as well as a two-time recipient of the Springboard Grant under the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme (2015 & 2017) and a grantee of Art Development Matching Grants Scheme (2021 - 2024) of the HKSAR Government. AFTEC pioneered Relaxed Theatre and the performing arts module of Medical Humanities developing STEAM as a teaching & learning approach. Website: www.aftec.hk

