The press release result is based on a survey conducted by MDRi during 31 st December 2024 – 6 th January 2025, measuring the sentiment and happiness level of both markets of Hong Kong and Singapore towards the year 2025.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - As the Lunar New Year approaches, ushering in the Year of the Snake—a symbol of wisdom and renewal, MDRi has conducted a survey encompassing 1,000 participants from Hong Kong and Singapore to gauge the prevailing sentiments regarding their future and evolving life priorities for the upcoming year: the economic fates of Singapore and Hong Kong seem to diverge dramatically. While Singaporeans anticipate a prosperous 2025, buoyed by optimism and resilience, their counterparts in Hong Kong face a landscape marred by uncertainty and caution.A Tale of Two CitiesRecent findings from a survey conducted by MDRi reveal a stark contrast in sentiment between the two cities.about the upcoming year, in sharp contrast to just. This disparity extends beyond mere feelings; it reflects deeper economic realities.Singapore's economy is projected to grow by 2.8% in 2025, buoyed by a robust performance in 2024 and improving external demand. In stark contrast, Hong Kong's GDP growth is expected to decline to 2%, hindered by high interest rates and ongoing trade tensions, particularly with the United States. The economic slowdown has led many in Hong Kong to question their future, with 25% expressing doubts about achieving their personal goals in the coming year whereas 57% of Singaporean are feeling confident with achieving their personal goals.Confidence and HappinessConfidence is a vital currency in both cities, and here too the divide is palpable. 57% of Singaporeans report high confidence in their ability to achieve their goals, compared to only 34% of Hong Kong residents. This sense of agency is reflected in their levels of happiness, with 55% of Singaporeans feeling content in their daily lives, while 43% in Hong Kong report similar feelings.However, underlying these sentiments are shared concerns—financial worries loom large for both populations. In Hong Kong, these concerns are particularly pronounced among younger demographics, with Gen Z and Millennials facing significant financial pressures in a sluggish economy. In Singapore, while financial stability remains a priority, family and health take center stage in the happiness equation.The Health ImperativeAs both cities grapple with their economic realities, health emerges as a priority for residents. The Year of the Snake, often associated with healing and transformation, may offer a timely reminder of the importance of well-being. Singaporeans tend to focus on family alongside health, while Hong Kong residents are increasingly concerned about financial stability and health issues.This shared emphasis on health opens avenues for growth in the health sector, a potential silver lining amidst the economic clouds. As populations in both cities age, the demand for health-related services is likely to rise, providing opportunities for innovation and investment.Navigating the FutureSimon Tye, CEO of MDRi, encapsulates the essence of the current moment: "As the Year of the Snake unfolds, Singaporeans may find themselves shedding old doubts for new growth, while Hong Kong residents must tread carefully, mindful of the hidden challenges that lie ahead. In this transformative year, wisdom and insight will be crucial as both cities chart their paths forward.For further information, interviews, or comments, please contact [email protected] Hashtag: #MDRi

