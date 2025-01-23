7-Eleven X Peko-chan X Sho-chan: New Year, New Look Makeover

"Denim Style Cushion" Promotion Details:



How to Collect Physical Stamps and Digital FunStamps:

From now until 25 February 2025, customers can earn 1 physical stamp or digital FunStamp with a single purchase of $20# or more at 7-Eleven stores* or online. For every additional $10 spent, you'll receive another stamp.



To collect FunStamps with online purchases, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers need to either have their yuu ID scanned by the cashier before payment or pay with a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card. Stamps are awarded based on single transactions; split transactions are not allowed. Digital and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined for redemption.



"Denim Style Cushion" Redemption Details:



FunStamps: From 22 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, collect 5 FunStamps and add $68 to redeem your favourite "Denim Style Cushion."



Physical Stamps: From 22 January (7am onwards) to 28 February 2025, collect 8 physical stamps and add $68 to redeem your favourite "Denim Style Cushion." Enjoy $10 off when redeeming 2 cushions (16 stamps plus $126).



Special Offer for yuu Rewards Members:

From 22 January to 28 February 2025, redeem your favourite "Denim Style Cushion" with 8,800 yuu Points + $28.



Choose your favourite! Customers can select their preferred cushion design.

