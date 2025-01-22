Mr. Nguyễn Thành Dương, CEO of V-GREEN (6th from the left), and Mr. Chin Pin Chien, Chairman of eTreego (7th from the left).

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2025 -V-GREEN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eTreego, a Taiwanese green energy company, to significantly expand VinFast electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. This partnership aims to install 100,000 charging portals in VinFast's three key Southeast Asian markets, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, underscoring V-GREEN's commitment to building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem and meet the growing demand for green transformation across Southeast Asia.Both parties will actively research and work towards strategic goals, including building and operating 100,000 franchised charging portals for VinFast electric vehicles by 2030. Specifically, in the second quarter of 2025, eTreego will deploy 200 pilot charging portals in Vietnam, before expanding into VinFast's two key international markets: Indonesia and the Philippines.According to the MoU, eTreego will be the charging station product supplier for V-GREEN. Furthermore, eTreego agrees to lease designated locations and facilitate introductions to potential partner sites in key areas for the development and expansion of V-GREEN's charging station network.Both parties will also actively work to promote other green initiatives, including developing a Carbon Credit Certification project for V-GREEN's charging stations.Additionally, the two Companies will explore collaborative opportunities to expand VinFast's electric vehicle supply chain and enter new international markets, seizing the significant opportunities in the global green transportation sector.Partnering with eTreego is a strategic move by V-GREEN, established by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong, to accelerate its global expansion and solidify its position as a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions. This collaboration will significantly enhance V-GREEN's growing network of VinFast electric vehicle charging stations across the region, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class green infrastructure.Leveraging its extensive expertise and commitment to sustainable solutions, eTreego recognizes the immense growth opportunities presented by the Southeast Asian EV market, particularly within VinFast's electric vehicle ecosystem., highlighted, "eTreego highly appreciates the growth potential of the electric vehicle market in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. In the future, we will increase investment in research and development to provide the necessary products, services, and technical support for VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem. The collaboration between eTreego and V-GREEN will support VinFast's increasingly sustainable transportation network, meeting the strong demand for green transformation in Southeast Asia.", remarked, "We are confident that eTreego's global reputation, expertise, and experience will be invaluable in scaling up V-GREEN's charging infrastructure. By joining forces, eTreego and V-GREEN will contribute to building a comprehensive VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem, delivering exceptional value to both companies, consumers, and driving the global green transportation revolution."Indonesia and the Philippines have been identified as key markets for V-GREEN's international expansion. In a significant milestone, V-GREEN has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the diversified Prime Group to deploy approximately 100,000 VinFast electric vehicle charging stations across Indonesia within three years, with a projected total investment of up to USD 1.2 billion.V-GREEN's charging stations will form the backbone of VinFast's growing green transportation ecosystem across Southeast Asia. In Indonesia and the Philippines, VinFast has delivered a diverse range of smart, modern electric vehicles, introduced pioneering sales and after-sales policies. By continuously expanding its dealer network, VinFast is committed to providing customers in the region with high-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing and excellent after-sales policy.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://www.vinfastauto.com.

About eTreego

eTreego is committed to becoming a comprehensive electric vehicle solution provider, contributing to green transportation and sustainable development. The Company specializes in providing charging equipment and management systems for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, supporting green energy initiatives and carbon credit utilization. eTreego has partnered with major players such as Chunghwa Telecom and Far Eas Tone to expand its fast-charging network in shopping malls and restaurants in Taiwan.