XIXILI Chinese New Year Lingerie Launch

Push-up bras provide flattering support for fitted cheongsams, ensuring comfort and elegance throughout the day.



Seamless undergarments prevent visible lines, creating a polished look under snug outfits.



Matching bra-and-panty sets adds sophistication, boosting inner confidence and promoting self-love.



Single individuals may select bright-coloured lingerie to invite love and romance during the new year.



Married individuals can opt for sexy lingerie or loungewear in pink or peach tones to enhance marital harmony and familial luck.



Neutral and nude tones embody calmness and elegance, making them a timeless lingerie choice that blends prosperity with style.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Chinese New Year is a time for renewal, celebration, and embracing traditions with a modern twist. XIXILI, a leading lingerie brand celebrated for its inclusivity and style, is proud to feature vibrant selections designed to enhance confidence and bring luck to the festive season.Colours are vital during Chinese New Year, symbolising prosperity, happiness, and positive energy. Bright-coloured lingerie is a popular choice, representing vitality and uplifting the spirit with positive energy. Pink bras offer an elegant option, symbolising love and harmony, while gold, yellow, and peach tones exude wealth and abundance.In keeping with festive traditions, XIXILI’s collections feature a diverse palette of hues. From bright-coloured to pastel pinks and elegant golds, the collection offers a selection of styles designed to complement every occasion and celebration. The collection’s versatility allows individuals to create personalised looks that blend tradition with contemporary flair.Chinese New Year festivities often involve house visits, feasting, and celebratory events, making comfort a key consideration. XIXILI’s thoughtfully designed lingerie combines functionality with style to suit traditional and modern attire.XIXILI also offers functional shapewear for a smooth silhouette and intricately detailed lace designs that blend charm with sophistication, offering styles tailored to every festive need.Traditional beliefs hold that wearing new lingerie during Chinese New Year signifies a fresh start and attracts blessings. Choosing auspicious colours further amplifies this positive energy.XIXILI’s dedication to inclusivity shines through its extensive range of sizes, colours, and styles. Featuring breathable fabrics and luxurious designs, the collection ensures comfort, elegance, support, and confidence for all.Celebrate Chinese New Year 2025 with lingerie that embodies positivity and style. Explore XIXILI’s vibrant collections and embrace the festive season with confidence and grace. For more information, visit XIXILI’s website today.Hashtag: #XIXILI #CNYLingerie #LuxuryLingerieYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/user/xixilipage TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xixili_intima?lang=en

About XIXILI

XIXILI is a proudly Malaysian lingerie brand that aims to help women feel confident, beautiful, and supported. With a philosophy of inclusivity, XIXILI believes every woman deserves a perfectly fitted bra that offers support and comfort tailored to her unique needs at every stage of life. With a wide range of sizes and designs, the brand focuses on comfort, style, and the perfect fit. With XIXILI's innovative Try-On in 3D Avatar tool, customers may now virtually try lingerie on with a 3D avatar tailored to their unique body type and measurements.

