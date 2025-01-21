For further information, please contact:

Toronto, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025 - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "") is pleased to provide an update of its Keek user acquisition marketing campaign.Keek is the original short form video app pre-dating TikTok, Vine, Reels, and Shorts. Debuting in 2011 and supported by the Kardashians, Keek garnered a global audience of almost 80 million users in 180 countries. Keek users have gone from high school to their 20s, from college to careers, and they want their Keek back. Keek has since retooled and rebooted and is available for download now.With the assistance of Googles small business partnership group, Keek launched its user acquisition program on December 17, 2024. The program has been outperforming management's expectations to date. The numbers reported here are preliminary and are subject to change in the future and upon a formal audit. Android's customer acquisition costs have been very low at 64 cents per user. IOS user acquisition costs have been higher at $4.25 per user. The split between Android users and IOS users is approximately 70/30 in favor of Android. As such, the blended customer acquisition cost has been approximately $1.80 per customer. Currently, our estimated CPM revenues are approximately $6.30 per 1000 advertising impressions delivered. It is management's goal to deliver more than 1000 impressions a year per customer.Management believes that uncertainty with TikTok's ownership and operational status in several key jurisdictions, including the U.S., provides the Company with a significant market opportunity. TikTok is banned in 9 countries, restricted in 14 countries and restricted in the EU, representing anThe Company has been targeting users in these jurisdictions with success as measured in customer acquisition costs. Keek is now in over 100 countries with its largest audiences in India and the U.S. It is noteworthy that TikTok is not available in India and its future ownership is uncertain in the U.S.Mark Itwaru, CEO, stated, "Myspace was the de facto king of social media until it was bought over by News Corporation in 2005. People uncomfortable with the new ownership jumped ship to a fledgling 1 year old company named Facebook. History may be repeating itself with TikTok and KeekKeek isn't just jumping on the bandwagon - we invented short-form video, and we're stepping up to become the next big thing--again. We have the experience, the tech, and now, the perfect moment to shine."An updated corporate presentation can be found at https://investors.k.to/ . You can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Play store and at www.keek.com Personas Social IncorporatedMark ItwaruChairman & Chief Executive OfficerTelephone: 647-789-0074Email: [email protected] This news release may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Results may vary for the use of any Keek service described above. The phrase "get famous fast" is a catch phrase and is not meant to be taken literally. A given users popularity is based on several factors including not limited to, engaging content. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

