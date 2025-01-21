Birthdays top the occasion for both gift-giving and gift-receiving while natural diamond jewellery remains the most wanted gifts.

Stepping into 2025, a recent gifting survey by NielsenIQ (NIQ) reveals over 90% of respondents intend to purchase a gift while 80% indicate they will purchase natural diamond jewellery.



Conducted with over 1,300 respondents through an online questionnaire, the survey delves into local gifting preferences. The findings confirm that gifting is a cherished tradition, creating memorable experiences during significant occasions, such as birthdays (58%), anniversaries (40%), Valentine's Day (31%), and Christmas (31%). Notably, most respondents (89%) emphasize that natural diamonds are essential for jewellery, whether as gifts or for personal enjoyment. 93% of consumers plan to purchase gifts for upcoming occasions in the coming 12 months, with 87% looking forward to receiving gifts as well. Interestingly, while partners and spouses remain the primary recipients of gifts (50%), a growing number of respondents (55%) are embracing self-gifting.



When it comes to preferred gifts, sparkling jewellery stands out. 67% of respondents cited jewellery as one of their top three gifting preferences, with 34% selecting it as their top choice. This is followed by travel (22%), fashion, accessories, and bags (20%), and electronics (14%). The allure of jewellery is even stronger among those wish to receive gifts, with 44% choosing it, surpassing travel (19%) and fashion, accessories, and bags (16%).



Among the types of jewellery desired, preferences range from rings and necklaces to earrings and bracelets. When selecting their ideal natural diamonds, respondents prioritize several key criteria. The classic 4Cs (carat, colour, clarity and cut) are the top considerations for 72% of consumers, followed by price 53% and certification 49%. Design and origin also play significant roles, with 46% and 31% of respondents considering these factors, respectively.



The reasons for choosing natural diamonds reflect their intrinsic values. 85% consider natural diamonds to be "precious, rare, and naturally formed through time and nature," while 84% view them as "one-of-a-kind." Additionally, 80% appreciate that their value is sustained due to their rarity.



40% respondents indicate their main source of information about natural diamonds is social media. Regarding the purchase mode for diamond jewellery, 89% of respondents will do research before making a purchase decision. Yet 81% will make the purchase in a physical store. This indicates a combination of online and offline research, and offline buying behaviour among consumers. 65% agree that the research information obtained so far is sufficient. As far as gifting is concerned, it is clear that natural diamonds remain a top choice for consumers looking to celebrate and create lasting memories.



The consumer survey, conducted by NIQ from October 29 to November 1, 2024, involved a total of 1,316 participants aged 18-54 through various online channels. Among the respondents, 20% were male and 80% were female, with the majority (76%) being married, engaged, or in a relationship. Commissioned by De Beers Group, NIQ managed the design and data analysis of the survey.



HONG KONG - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025

