KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2025 -Shopee solidifies its commitment to empowering local businesses and contributing to the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy. In 2024, local brands, sellers, and affiliates achieved remarkable growth, including triple digit increases in key metrics like affiliate growth and livestream engagement, showcasing their transformative impact on Malaysia’s e-commerce landscape. Together, they delivered innovative, engaging, and seamless shopping experiences for millions of Malaysians nationwide.Shopee Live sellers achieved remarkable success last year by leveraging real-time engagement and live demos to build trust and foster deeper connections with customers. By participating in Shopee’s campaigns and utilising platform features such as exclusive Shopee Live vouchers and interactive user engagement tools, sellers maximized their reach. This comprehensive approach resulted in a 300% rise in unique viewers throughout the year and 37-fold increase in total views, reaching 77 billion throughout the year. These results underscore the power of combining Shopee Live’s capabilities with targeted platform strategiesLocal brands and sellers who achieved over RM1 million in sales via Shopee Live last year experienced up to 11-times growth in order volume. Top brands who realised over RM5 million in sales in 2024 saw a tenfold surge in order volume while local sellers who earned over RM500,000 quadrupled their orders through the livestream feature.Notable performers such as Panda Eyes, Elgini, Gun Pet Outlet & Simba Shop, and Kedai Abang Syukor exemplified the impact of Shopee Live, where they effectively connected with audiences, showcased products and maximised platform tools, turning their livestreams into compelling success stories.In 2024, Shopee Affiliates transformed the e-commerce landscape by boosting exposure for sellers while unlocking new income streams. Affiliates participation grew by 161%, more than doubling in number, and drove an 80% increase in local brand and seller orders. The Affiliates also harnessed the power of Shopee Live, with Affiliate-hosted livestreams surging 16-fold and generating a 1,200% rise in orders compared to the year before.Among top-performing affiliates are Nurul Syuhana and Celeste Phuah, winners of the ‘Shopee Affiliate 2 Million Ringgit Club’ and ‘Shopee Affiliate 5 Million Ringgit Club’ awards, recognising affiliates who achieved RM2 million and RM5 million in sales milestones for local businesses on Shopee. Their success highlights how affiliates are driving sales growth for sellers. By combining their efforts with livestreaming, they effectively boost sales while fostering direct, engaging connections with audiences, showcasing the transformative impact of Shopee’s affiliate and livestreaming ecosystem.Since its launch in April 2024, Shopee Video has become an essential tool for sellers and affiliates. Over 7 million videos were created, with affiliates contributing 68% of the content. These videos drove over 500,000 orders while building buyer confidence through clear product demonstrations.Shopee’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience has led to a significant increase in buyer engagement with its key features and services. In 2024, 14 million Malaysians benefited from Shopee’s Free Shipping voucher. Same Day Delivery options, which enable buyers to receive orders placed before 2 PM on the same day, saw an 84-fold increase in usage in 2024. Self-Collection, offering buyers the convenience of picking up parcels from over 1,200 service points nationwide, experienced a sixfold rise in adoption. This surge in buyer engagement highlights Shopee’s dedication to providing an efficient shopping experience, meeting the diverse needs of buyers, and empowering them with flexibility.“2024 has been a year of exceptional accomplishments for Shopee, demonstrating the power of e-commerce in empowering local businesses and enriching the lives of Malaysians. Our growth over the year underscores our commitment to address the evolving needs of brands, sellers, affiliates, and shoppers through innovative solutions and new platform features. Shopee will continue to invest in initiatives that enable local businesses to thrive, enhance the shopping experience for our users, and contribute positively to the Malaysian digital economy,” saidHashtag: #ShopeeMY

