The Chinese New Year Festival has been Recognized as Part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025

A Grand Performance to Celebrate 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Relations

This grand celebration will dazzle with a spectacular performance honoring the strong ties between the two nations. The auspicious occasion begins with a special performance featuring the majestic "Drums of Prosperity," followed by the breathtaking "Two Nations Dragon Dance," symbolizing the union of the Naga and the Dragon, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Witness an extraordinary cultural performance from Changsha City, a nationally acclaimed showcase from the People's Republic of China. Enjoy exclusive entertainment activities and surprises, including an exclusive opening ceremony performance by the hottest on-screen duo, Zee and Nunew, on Friday, January 24, 2025, starting at 5:00 PM.

For the first time ever, the 60 deities of Tai Sui, guardians of fortune representing all birth years from the historic Renwei Temple in Guangzhou, China, over a thousand years old. Each deity corresponds to a specific birth year and is believed to bring good fortune when properly honored. Visitors can pay respects and seek blessings for a smooth and prosperous year ahead.

Visitors can explore the "Little China" walking street, where they can enjoy a variety of auspicious foods along the Chao Phraya River's most scenic dragon bend. Notable Michelin Guide restaurants, such as Hia Wan Khao Tom Pla, will offer their celebrated dishes, including crab porridge, salmon salad, and grilled squid. Delight in dishes from nine different Chinese associations in Thailand, such as Hokkien buns, dim sum, and dumplings.

Savor symbolic dishes representing good fortune, including "Roast Pig," a symbol of abundance and gratitude, "Roast Duck" for wealth and sincere love, and "Longevity Noodles" for long life. Other delicious offerings include "Golden Pork" (crispy pork), and "Steamed Grouper with Lime." Guests can also enjoy cultural performances such as face-changing mask performance, Chinese dance, a unique blend of Muay Thai and Chinese acrobatics performance, and a Lion Dance are just some of the spectacular performances to enjoy.

Visitors are invited to take photos in the dazzling Chinese lantern displays at River Park, where ICONSIAM has transformed the area into three stunning lantern rooms: Harmonious Prosperity and Longevity: Featuring red lanterns symbolizing prosperity and happiness, adorned with Thai floral patterns. Harmonious Heritage and Future: A fusion of Thai-Chinese heritage, with immersive lighting and the elements of earth, water, wind, and fire. Harmonious Blessings and Fortune: A reflective lantern room featuring auspicious blessings in Thai, Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, and Arabic.

This year marks a significant milestone in Thai-Chinese relations, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. ICONSIAM, in collaboration with its partners, presents the exhibition showcasing masterful sculptures that convey the cultural and spiritual connections from the Chinese river to the Chao Phraya river. The exhibition celebrates this momentous occasion by fostering Thai-Chinese cultural exchange through world-class artwork. Running from at River Park, ICONSIAM, the highlight of this exhibition is the masterpiece sculpture created through collaboration, famous for iconic "chubby woman" sculptures. This exceptional creation symbolizes the deepening bond between the two nations, offering a complete and profound cultural exchange. Furthermore, ICONSIAM has also joined forces with government entities, including the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), as well as private partners such as KASIKORNBANK, SOOKSIAM, and leading Chinese associations, solidifying its reputation as a destination that attracts visitors from around the world for every festival. ICONSIAM is investing over 150 million baht (US$ 4.35 million) in celebrating these two significant occasions. Kicking off the first quarter of the year, the events commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations and the Chinese New Year. It is expected that 2 million visitors, including both Thais and tourists from around the world, will attend the 10-day event, with a projected 20% increase in consumer spending within the shopping complex compared to the previous year. The public is invited to experience this breathtaking celebration and take unforgettable photos from today until March 15, 2025. Be part of the Chinese New Year celebration from January 24 to February 2, 2025, at River Park, ICONSIAM. Stay updated via ICONSIAM's Facebook: www.facebook.com/ICONSIAM/ or on ICONSIAM's official LINE account: @ICONSIAM. For further inquiries, please call 1338.

