Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated, "We are truly honored that Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have garnered such esteemed recognition. These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional facilities, professional service, and luxurious experiences. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all team members for their commitment, and passion. As we begin 2025, we will continue to pursue excellence with our 'Asian Heart' service philosophy, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences to global travelers."
Attached is the list of award winners:
<2024 FAB Gold List> (Asia)
- Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau - FAB Gold 100 Hotels
- 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa - FAB Gold Restaurants
- Banyan Tree Spa Macau - FAB Gold Service & FAB Gold Spa
- The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - FAB Gold Service, FAB Gold Spa, FAB Gold Club Lounge, FAB Gold Bar, and FAB Gold Service
- Raffles at Galaxy Macau - FAB Gold Service
- 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, Lai Heen, Saffron, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa – Best 25 Restaurants in Macau
- Long Bar, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, and The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge – Best 10 Bars in Macau
- Andaz Macau - China's Top 100 Hotels
- Raffles at Galaxy Macau - China's Top 100 Hotels
- Andaz Macau - Artistic Design Hotel of the Year Award
- Raffles at Galaxy Macau - Jury Prize of the Year Award
- Capella at Galaxy Macau - The Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2025 Award
- Feng Wei Ju - One-Diamond
- 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA - One-Diamond
- 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA - 2 Stars Restaurant
- Feng Wei Ju – 1 Star Restaurant
- Lai Heen - 1 Star Restaurant
- Teppanyaki Shou - Best New Restaurant
- Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun - Annual Influential Restaurant
Galaxy Macau continues to shine, highlighting its remarkable achievements in the integrated tourism and leisure sector. This aligns seamlessly with the Macao SAR government's "Tourism+" policy, offering visitors from around the globe an unforgettable one-stop vacation experience and setting a new standard for luxury travel.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.
For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.