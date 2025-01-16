Model Specifications

System Parameters

Rated Power

150Kw

Rated Voltage

1000V

Voltage Range

200-1000V

Current

250A

Protection Rating

IP54

Input Interface

GB/T 20234.3-2015

Output Interface

CCS Type 2 (IEC 62196-3 Combo)

Environmental Conditions

Operating Temperature

-10°C to 40°C

Storage Temperature

-40°C to 70°C

Relative Humidity

0-95%

Other

Dimensions

306X92X122 mm

Net Weight

< 1.5kg



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - The Transport Department of the HKSAR Government recently announced an increase in the daily processing capacity for "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles", raising the limit from 400 to 500 applications per working day, reflecting a growing demand in the market.has been actively working with professional institutions, industry stakeholders, and technical organisations in Mainland to enhance cooperation regarding the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" initiative. APAS is also exploring the standardisation of electric vehicles (EV) adapters for use in Mainland, aiming to establish a series of safety guidelines for manufacturers and users to ensure that the charging adapters on the market in the market meet safety requirements.As electric vehicles become more prevalent in Hong Kong, one of the main concerns for car owners driving their EVs to the Mainland is the compatibility of charging equipment. Since most electric vehicles in Hong Kong use Combined Charging System 2 (CCS2), while Mainland uses the GB/T Charging Standard. This results in differences in charging interfaces and communication systems, necessitating the use of additional charging adapters when charging abroad. Suitable charging adaptors are scarce, as there is only a limited number of suppliers offering fast-charging adapters, with prices ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of Hong Kong dollars. However, the specifications of charging adapters in Mainland vary, and even with a fast-charging adapter, it may not provide the proper charging power for the vehicle.APAS has repeatedly alerted car owners about the safety risks associated with uncertified charging facilities. The high DC power, voltage, and current involved in fast-charging electric vehicles present significant hazards. Using non-compliant adapters may cause malfunctions or fire risks. In response to these issues, APAS has been dedicated to research and development in the fields of intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicles. Through collaboration and communication with professional organisations, industry stakeholders, and technical institutions, APAS aims to provide higher-quality service and support to car owners in both Mainland and Hong Kong., remarked, "In recent years, significant improvements in infrastructure have made cross-border travel for 'Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles' more convenient. The HKSAR Government's recent decision to increase the daily processing capacity of applications to 500 demonstrates the growing demand. As the number of electric vehicles continues to rise, drivers need to understand and adapt to the traffic regulations and charging interface standards of both Hong Kong and the Mainland. To address this, APAS has developed specialised charging adapters to ensure a seamless charging experience for drivers. We look forward to using this initiative to promote innovative technology and sustainable development, contributing to Hong Kong's efforts in building a smart city."As the Lunar New Year approaches, many Hong Kong residents may plan to drive to Mainland to celebrate the festive season. In response, APAS' experts are providing a comprehensive analysis of the latest "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" policy and important guidelines. Additionally, industry specialists from the automotive and insurance sectors have been invited to share their professional insights., noted, "With the growing presence of electric vehicles in the market, the variety of charging connectors and adapter options has significantly expanded. We are delighted to see APAS taking the lead as an industry pioneer, focusing on the development of EV charging adapters. I look forward to seeing more groundbreaking research from APAS in the future, contributing to the advancement of the industry and enhancing the consumer experience."Moreover,shared that there are significant differences between the automotive insurance systems in Mainland and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, car insurance typically focuses on third-party liability coverage, with a wide range of insurance products available, allowing consumers to choose based on their individual needs. In contrast, the insurance system in Mainland is more standardised, with a greater emphasis on comprehensiveness, and differing regulations regarding coverage amounts and claims procedures.He stated, " With the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies, the insurance industry must adapt to new challenges. We are committed to working closely with relevant organisations to ensure that electric vehicle owners receive comprehensive coverage, supporting the healthy growth of the market." As such, Hong Kong residents should prepare ahead of time before driving to Mainland, familiarising themselves with the differences in insurance policies between the two places to ensure they are fully protected while also safeguarding others.In response to the regulations surrounding charging adapters, APAS plans to establish a set of guidelines aimed at enhancing the safety and convenience of charging systems, ensuring that vehicle owners enjoy the best possible experience. APAS is committed to more standardised management of charging adapters in the future to safeguard the safety of car owners. The goal is to further improve the driving experience and enable more private car owners to enjoy convenient and safe cross-border travel services.Download High-Resolution Photos HERE In his welcome speech, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, highlighted that with the continuous increase in the number of electric vehicles, it is important for owners to understand the differences in traffic regulations and charging interface standards between the Mainland and Hong Kong. To address this, APAS has developed a specialised charging adapter to ensure that vehicle owners can seamlessly use charging facilities. APAS looks forward to promoting innovative technology and sustainable development through this event and contributing to the development of a smart city in Hong Kong.Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation of APAS discusses the regulations and requirements for electric vehicle charging adapters and demonstrates the electric vehicle charging adapter equipment.Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group and Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, shares insights on the impact of "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles". They discussed the claims procedures for Hong Kong vehicle owners involved in accidents in the Mainland and offered valuable suggestions for future collaboration between the industry and APAS.(From Left) Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS and Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group shared the latest policy and the insurance about the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles".(From Left) Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group and Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation of APAS.Hashtag: #APAS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Automotive Platforms and Application Systems R&D Centre (APAS)

The Automotive Platforms and Application Systems R&D Centre (APAS) was established under the R&D Centre Programme of the Innovation and Technology Commission and is hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC). APAS will be fully integrated under HKPC on 1 April 2025. The Centre continues to undertake market-led R&D programmes spanning green transportation, smart mobility, and intelligent systems, as well as commercialises R&D results in collaboration with industry, universities and technology institutes to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong's automotive and other transportation sectors in new energy and smart driving.





About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D) internationally, specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and overseas marketplace. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation, bringing enormous business opportunities ahead. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.



In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong's competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.



For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.



