The limited-edition pre-order will begin today, marking the addition of new DHL fashion items to the sought-after DHL collection among fashionistas

In collaboration with the local NGO Redress, a charity sale of the fashion pieces will be held, with all profits to be donated in support of next generation of designers to address fashion’s environmental challenges

DHL x ANGUS TSUI - DHL Uniform Upcycled Collection

This everyday accessory features a front pocket with the iconic DHL logo and zippers and trims repurposed from original uniforms

Price: HK$1,980

This contemporary design includes an adjustable webbing strap for use as a waist bag or crossbody sling, featuring the iconic DHL logo and repurposed trims for a touch of heritage

Price: HK$1,980

Perfect for everyday use, this accessory includes a front pocket with a notable zipper and a main compartment with multiple card slots

Price: HK$980

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - DHL Express (DHL), the world's leading international express service provider, today introduces limited-edition fashion pieces made from its retired uniforms. This initiative supports the development of sustainable fashion in Hong Kong, striving to breathe new life into retired apparel while supporting the next generation of designers to address fashion's environmental challenges.Refashioned by Angus Tsui, a renowned local designer famous for his sustainable designs, the limited-edition sling bags, shoulder bags and wallets were made by utilizing retired DHL uniform items including waterproof combi jackets, raincoats, cargo trousers and quilted liners, all while ensuring significant durability and functionality. Pre-orders for the stylish pieces will begin on January 8th.DHL will hold a charity sale in partnership with Redress, a Hong Kong-based environmental NGO, to further advocate for and support local sustainable fashion. All profits will be donated towards the NGO's work to provide development support to emerging designers in their alumni network via the Redress Design Award program. These designers are - a new breed of fashion designers prioritizing sustainability and circularity as much as desirability."Underlining our commitment to the development of sustainable fashion in Hong Kong, we are extremely excited to give retired DHL uniforms a second life through Angus Tsui's creativity. This initiative contributes to DHL's mission as a leading logistics partner in the fashion and retail industry, enhancing sustainability awareness. Moreover, we are proud to put the limited-edition fashion pieces up for sale, supporting a charitable cause in collaboration with Redress, and aiming to further promote a positive change in the industry," said"I am thrilled to be working with DHL and Redress, especially on this meaningful and exciting project that creates a positive impact on the environment and supports a charitable cause. It's an honor that this design won the DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize in the Redress Design Award 2024. Now I also take pride in seeing the idea come to life through retired DHL courier uniforms, transforming them into stylish, functional fashion pieces inspired by the journey of a DHL shipment while highlighting the brand's iconic look, logo, and colors," saidAngus Tsui, who brought his unique vision into reimagining retired DHL uniforms, won the "DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize" in partnership with Redress. In 2014, Angus launched his namesake sustainable womenswear and menswear brand, employing zero-waste, upcycling, and reconstruction design techniques. He is also the recipient of the Redress Design Award Hong Kong 2012 People's Choice Award.These limited-edition upcycled bags will be available for pre-order at angustsui.com/shop starting January 8th, with exclusive delivery by DHL Express using GoGreen Plus, an innovative solution that helps shippers reduce COe emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuel. Deliveries are expected to begin in Q1 2025. By participating in this charity sale, customers can secure a unique fashion piece and support local sustainable fashion initiatives. Don't miss the chance to make a positive impact—get ready to place your order!Proceeds raised will be donated to Redress to support emerging designers in their efforts, enabling them to initiate exciting collaborations and contribute to a more circular fashion industry.To learn more about this collaboration:Please access the high-res images here Hashtag: #DHLExpressHongKong

About DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize

DHL has teamed up with Redress to launch the "DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize" in 2024. This prize challenges Redress Alumni designers to upcycle retired DHL uniforms into a fashion or accessory item, extending the life of the garments. The winning designer will be celebrated through marketing activities from both DHL and Redress, and will receive DHL shipping credits worth HK$50,000. This support is designed not only to facilitate the growth of their brand but also to empower the designer in their aspiration to expand into global markets.





About Redress

Redress is a Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing's negative environmental impacts. Since 2011, Redress has organized the Redress Design Award to educate designers about the negative environmental impacts of fashion and inspire them to incorporate sustainable design techniques such as zero-waste, upcycling, and reconstruction to minimize waste in the industry. DHL Express is proud to be the official logistics partner of the "Redress Design Award 2024" with its GoGreen Plus service, which helps to reduce carbon emissions of the international shipments using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Through DHL's GoGreen Plus service, the sustainable fashion collections created by 10 finalists from 9 different countries and regions have been delivered to Hong Kong for the Final on September 6, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. These carbon emission reductions and allocations are validated by a third-party auditor and Redress accounts for a 50% CO2e reduction compared to using conventional jet fuel.



DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



