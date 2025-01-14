NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 – The highly anticipated Best Places to Work World Rankings for 2024 have been revealed, showcasing 30 leading organizations from various industries and regions that have demonstrated excellence in creating outstanding workplaces for their employees.
At the top of the list, AstraZeneca claims the #1 position, recognized for its strong commitment to employee engagement, innovation, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Joining AstraZeneca in the global top ranks are:
The List of the Best Places to Work for 2024:
For more information, visit https://bestplacestoworkfor.org.
Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork
- #2 AIA – a leading pan-Asian life insurance company committed to helping millions live healthier, longer, and better lives. The company is praised for its comprehensive employee well-being programs and a culture that supports personal and professional growth.
- #3 Eand – a global technology and investment group headquartered in the UAE, known for its innovative HR practices and unwavering focus on employee empowerment, fostering a forward-thinking and inclusive workplace.
- #4 Novo Nordisk –A global healthcare company with over 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Novo Nordisk is recognized for its strong commitment to promoting inclusion, diversity, and employee well-being in the workplace.
- #5 MSD – is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. It is renowned for cultivating a collaborative, purpose-driven work environment that empowers employees to make a meaningful impact in healthcare
- AstraZeneca
- AIA
- Eand
- Novo Nordisk
- MSD
- Nestlé
- Zoetis
- Takeda
- Pluxee
- Novartis
- Veolia
- Fifth Avenue Financial
- Foodpanda
- BSH
- Concentrix
- BAT
- Schneider Electric
- Viatris
- NTT Data
- Servier
- Roche
- JTI
- Pfizer
- Acino
- Votorantim Cimentos
- HSBC
- Forvis Mazars CEE
- Diversey
- ECCBC
- Konecta
