#2 AIA – a leading pan-Asian life insurance company committed to helping millions live healthier, longer, and better lives. The company is praised for its comprehensive employee well-being programs and a culture that supports personal and professional growth.



– a leading pan-Asian life insurance company committed to helping millions live healthier, longer, and better lives. The company is praised for its comprehensive employee well-being programs and a culture that supports personal and professional growth. #3 Eand – a global technology and investment group headquartered in the UAE, known for its innovative HR practices and unwavering focus on employee empowerment, fostering a forward-thinking and inclusive workplace.



– a global technology and investment group headquartered in the UAE, known for its innovative HR practices and unwavering focus on employee empowerment, fostering a forward-thinking and inclusive workplace. #4 Novo Nordisk –A global healthcare company with over 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Novo Nordisk is recognized for its strong commitment to promoting inclusion, diversity, and employee well-being in the workplace.



–A global healthcare company with over 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Novo Nordisk is recognized for its strong commitment to promoting inclusion, diversity, and employee well-being in the workplace. #5 MSD – is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. It is renowned for cultivating a collaborative, purpose-driven work environment that empowers employees to make a meaningful impact in healthcare



AstraZeneca

AIA

Eand

Novo Nordisk

MSD

Nestlé

Zoetis

Takeda

Pluxee

Novartis

Veolia

Fifth Avenue Financial

Foodpanda

BSH

Concentrix

BAT

Schneider Electric

Viatris

NTT Data

Servier

Roche

JTI

Pfizer

Acino

Votorantim Cimentos

HSBC

Forvis Mazars CEE

Diversey

ECCBC

Konecta



NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 – The highly anticipatedhave been revealed, showcasingfrom various industries and regions that have demonstrated excellence in creating outstanding workplaces for their employees.At the top of the list,claims the, recognized for its strong commitment to employee engagement, innovation, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Joining AstraZeneca in the global top ranks are:This year’s rankings highlight how leading organizations are addressing the evolving needs of their workforce by embracing innovation, promoting inclusion, and prioritizing employee well-being. These companies serve as benchmarks for excellence, inspiring other organizations worldwide to invest in their people and workplace culture.The List of the Best Places to Work for 2024:Theis a global certification program that recognizes organizations with outstanding workplace cultures and practices. Through benchmarking HR strategies and analyzing employee satisfaction, the program helps companies continuously improve while celebrating excellence in employee experience.For more information, visit https://bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.