The monthly event begins on January 18, when award-winning guest mixologists Antonio Lai (left) and Samuel Kwok will take over for the inaugural collaboration

The interior design of Long Bar is inspired by the coastal caves of Macau where the gin was distilled and stored, as well as the voyages of the legendary Portuguese merchant ship Madre de Deus and has been honored with the "Best Hotel Bar Design" award at the 2024 VOGUE LIVING DESIGN AWARDS

Demie Kim (left) from Seoul hotspot Zest and Lorenzo Antinori from Hong Kong’s fêted Bar Leone

Jo Wong (left) from Kuala Lumpur’s Three X Co and Noah Kwon from Seoul hotspot Zest

Dicky Hartono (left) from Bangkok’s Firefly, Amanda Wan from Kuala Lumpur’s Three X Co

Galaxy Macau™ is proud to unveil the monthly "Adventures in the Cavern - Guest Mixologist Series" at Long Bar at Raffles, an initiative that elevates the Long Bar sensory experience to dizzying new heights. Beginning in January, this monthly series will showcase some of the world's most celebrated mixologists, including award-winning talents recognized by the "World's 50 Best Bars" and "Asia's 50 Best Bars." Cocktail enthusiasts can anticipate an exceptional roster of guest mixologists. The series will launch on January 18, featuring Antonio Lai and Samuel Kwok, co-founders of one of Hong Kong's most dynamic new establishments—The Opposites—who will headline the inaugural event.The world's first speakeasy rendition of the Raffles Long Bar at Galaxy Macau is the ideal setting for this one-of-a-kind series. Accessed through a secret door, this intimate venue is a haven for cocktail connoisseurs and bon vivant, featuring a unique design inspired by the coastal caves of Macau where the gin was distilled and stored, as well as the voyages of the legendary Portuguese merchant ship Madre de Deus, courtesy of renowned interior designer Joyce Wang. It has been honored with the "Best Hotel Bar Design" award at the 2024 VOGUE Living Design Awards and has also been featured in the "Tastemakers 2024 list" by Travel + Leisure as one of the Best Bars in Macau.'Adventures in the Cavern' aims to elevate the Long Bar sensory experience to dizzying new heights. World-renowned guest mixologists, including award-winning bartenders from the "World's 50 Best Bars" and "Asia's 50 Best Bars," will be invited to collaborate in creating an exclusive and enchanting cocktail journey. This initiative seeks to transcend sensory boundaries, delight guests' taste buds, and leave them with unforgettable memories.The inaugural event in the series will see two of Hong Kong's most esteemed mixologists, Antonio Lai and Samuel Kwok, making the short journey to Macau to serve up a selection of unmistakable signature creations born from their contrasting mixology styles.Widely regarded as one of the leading lights of Asia's bar industry, Antonio is best known as the creative force behind Quinary, the trailblazing Hong Kong cocktail bar that made the World's 50 Best Bars list for five consecutive years between 2013 and 2017, and again in 2021. It has been a fixture on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list since 2016 and has won the Heering Legend of the List Award as the venue that has performed most consistently in the history of Asia's 50 Best Bars. The multi-award-winning Antonio is also famed for pioneering the Multisensory Mixology concept, a drinking experience that engages all five senses, and is co-owner of The Opposites, and Draft Land HK, and beverage director of the one-Michelin-starred VEA Restaurant as well as Medora.Co-owner of The Opposites, Samuel Kwok is not only one of Antonio's closest collaborators, but also a formidable mixology talent in his own right. Previously the bar manager of Quinary, he has also won numerous accolades, including being named the Diageo World Class Hong Kong Hong Kong & Macau Champion. With their creative spark, artistic flair, and contrasting styles, witness two great creative minds who may think like opposites, but are united in guiding cocktail culture into uncharted territory through their creative crafting drinks.The following two instalments of the 'Adventures in the Cavern' series take place on February 21 and March 28, when Long Bar will welcome more movers and shakers from the world of mixology. Behind the bar on February 21 will be Lorenzo Antinori of Hong Kong's fêted Bar Leone, which is currently ranked No.2 in the World's 50 Best Bars and No.1 in Asia's 50 Best Bars, and Demie Kim and Noah Kwon from Seoul hotspot Zest, which is No.9 in the World's 50 Best Bars and No.2 in Asia's 50 Best Bars. On March 28, meanwhile, Long Bar will play host to Dicky Hartono of Bangkok's Firefly and Amanda Wan and Jo Wong from Kuala Lumpur's Three X Co.More guest mixologists will be revealed soon in the 'Adventures in the Cavern' series, bringing together master bartenders from around the world. With their exceptional skills and creativity, they will create a unique tasting journey that transcends sensory boundaries and delights guests' taste buds.Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025Time: 7pm to 11pmLocation: Raffles at Galaxy MacauReservations: +853 8883 2221 (Reservation is required.)

