SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 -France has over 100 different apple varieties thanks to its unique climate and fertile soil. Recently, climate change has significantly impacted global agriculture, particularly affecting fruit cultivation. Following a challenging harvest in 2023, Europe’s apple production is anticipated to drop to its second-lowest level of the century, primarily due to severe frost conditions in Eastern Europe, which will result in a total yield of just 10.2 million tons—a decline of 1.3 million tons compared to the previous year. In contrast, France's total apple production in 2024 remains relatively stable, projected at 1.463 million tons. This reflects a slight decrease from 2023 but represents a 2.5% increase compared to the three-year average, showcasing the resilience of French apple cultivation.The outlook for specific apple varieties varies widely. While the yield of certain international varieties, such as Granny Smith and Fuji, declines by 26-27%, the production of club varieties and local selections remains relatively steady. For instance, Pink Lady, France’s third-largest variety, is projected to yield 164,000 tons, indicating a modest decline of 5%. Meanwhile, the crop of Jazz is expected to increase by 16%, and both Chantecler and newly introduced varieties are also continuing to grow.For more than 25 years, French apple growers have proactively embraced innovative and adaptive measures. They are implementing sustainable agricultural practices such as precision irrigation, soil management, and environmentally friendly pest control to ensure the healthy growth of the trees and enhance their resilience. These methods not only protect the environment but also secure a sustainable supply of high-quality apples. Each apple not only tastes delicious but also embodies this commitment.To introduce the authenticity of its produce and its process of responsible farming, INTERFEL hosted a series of annual activities in Singapore. The series of activities include French Apple Kombucha Workshop for influencers, consumer roadshow, and in-store samplings at major retail stores such as Fairprice, Giant, and Cold Storage. The activities happened from November 2024 until the end of January 2025 with great success.With emphasis on sustainability, Interfel aims to expand their initiative by promoting diverse methods of consuming French Apples and supporting sustainability through various activities that offer versatile uses for French Apples, promoting health, and minimizing the environmental footprint—all while celebrating the varied culinary possibilities of this nutritious fruit.These activities were a resounding success, drawing the participation of 25 local influencers in the French Apple Kombucha Workshop and reaching over thousands of consumers through in-store samplings. Consumers also enjoyed lively roadshow events featuring fun games and exciting prizes, making the experience both memorable and interactive. French apples are still in season and available at major Singapore supermarkets until April 2025.Today, almost 1,300 French apple growers are committed to producing high-quality apples that are both environmentally friendly and rich in taste. Want to discover more delicious recipes and updates about French apples? Follow us on social media @FruitVegFromFR for the latest news and event information, letting you get up close and personal with this delightful and healthy offering from France!Hashtag: #interfel #enjoyitsfromeurope #frenchapples #fruitvegfromfrance #argiculture #retail

Interfel, the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Interprofession from France.

Interfel, the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Interprofession, was established in 1976 and represents all aspects of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, including production, cooperation, shipping, import, export, wholesale trade, distribution, and collective catering. As a private law organization, Interfel has been recognized as a national agricultural interprofessional association by French rural law and the European Union since November 21, 1996, within the framework of the Single Common Market Organization (OCM). The 15 members of Interfel are the national representative associations of the various professions in the sector.



An interprofessional advocates for the interests of the professionals it represents and provides advice to its members. With 75,000 companies and 450,000 direct jobs, including 250,000 seasonal workers, all trades in the sector are represented. (Source: Interfel, Sept. 2015).



Interfel is a platform for interprofessional dialogue, aiming to promote the sector and its professions and encourage the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables. Its missions include understanding consumers and markets and adapting the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables to demand, discussing interprofessional agreements with public authorities, defining the sector's strategic orientations in research and experimentation, promoting and defending the sector on the national and international market, and implementing communication actions, including information and advertising.



