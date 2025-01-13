Figure 1: LifeSteady provides fixed discount off quarterly SP tariff

[1] Singapore economy beats forecasts in Q4 2024 but analysts see tougher 2025 growth outlook: https://www.straitstimes.com/business/economy/singapore-economy-grew-4-3-in-q4-slowing-from-previous-quarter

energy SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2025 - Today, Senoko Energy launches a new price plan that provides a fixed discount off the quarterly SP tariff. A first of its kind in the local market, this plan – LifeSteady – is designed to beat quarterly SP tariff fluctuations to deliver guaranteed savings for households."In today's uncertain economic environment, Senoko Energy reaffirms our commitment to helping families "live smart, save smart" with guaranteed savings when they switch to Senoko Energy. Our aim is to deliver greater value to customers over the long term and be their preferred energy partner," said James Chong, Senior Vice President, Senoko Energy Commercial Division.The LifeSteady plan comes amid higher cost of living concerns among Singaporeans and an increasingly unpredictable economic outlook[1]. With global economic uncertainty directly impacting global fuel and gas prices, which in turn affects quarterly SP tariff fluctuations[2], LifeSteady guarantees consistent monthly savings with a fixed discount of 1.64c/kWh (incl. GST) lower than quarterly SP tariff, providing households considerable savings overtime depending on the duration of the plan.Figure 2: Example of Guaranteed Total Savings over 24 or 36 monthsIn addition to electricity bill savings, customers can look forward to promotional gifts or bill rebates worth up to $359 when signing up with recurring payment. These include a Xiaomi Robot Cleaner, PRISM+ Aura Air Purifier and Philips Air Fryer. No security deposit is required to sign up and households can continue to enjoy their U-Save rebates with Senoko Energy. Customers who switch from their existing provider can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to their electricity.At the forefront of powering the nation's growth since its inception, Senoko Energy is one of the largest power plants in Singapore . Committed to delivering safe, innovative, and sustainable solutions , the group dedicates themselves to powering Singapore's journey towards carbon neutrality and supporting the nation's environmental goals.To find out more about LifeSteady, visit Senoko Energy's website [2] Energy Market Authority. Factors Influencing Prices: https://www.ema.gov.sg/consumer-information/electricity/buying-electricity/electricity-prices

About Senoko Energy

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore's development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore's energy needs with proven reliable performance. As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed capacity of 3,300 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation's electricity needs. It is owned by a consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, Sembcorp Industries, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.



