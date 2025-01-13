"In today's uncertain economic environment, Senoko Energy reaffirms our commitment to helping families "live smart, save smart" with guaranteed savings when they switch to Senoko Energy. Our aim is to deliver greater value to customers over the long term and be their preferred energy partner," said James Chong, Senior Vice President, Senoko Energy Commercial Division.
Guaranteed Savings Against Uncertain Energy Prices
The LifeSteady plan comes amid higher cost of living concerns among Singaporeans and an increasingly unpredictable economic outlook[1]. With global economic uncertainty directly impacting global fuel and gas prices, which in turn affects quarterly SP tariff fluctuations[2], LifeSteady guarantees consistent monthly savings with a fixed discount of 1.64c/kWh (incl. GST) lower than quarterly SP tariff, providing households considerable savings overtime depending on the duration of the plan.
| LifeSteady24
| LifeSteady36
| Average monthly electricity bills with SP
| Savings per month with LifeSteady
| Savings across 24 months
| Savings across 36 months
| $150
| $8.03
| $193
| $289
| $300
| $16.05
| $385
| $578
| $450
| $24.08
| $578
| $867
At the forefront of powering the nation's growth since its inception, Senoko Energy is one of the largest power plants in Singapore. Committed to delivering safe, innovative, and sustainable energy solutions, the group dedicates themselves to powering Singapore's journey towards carbon neutrality and supporting the nation's environmental goals.
To find out more about LifeSteady, visit Senoko Energy's website.
About Senoko Energy
Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore's development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore's energy needs with proven reliable performance. As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed capacity of 3,300 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation's electricity needs. It is owned by a consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, Sembcorp Industries, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.