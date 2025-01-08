Comprehensive Payment Solutions are Set to Launch

XTransfer Officially Receives MPI License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 -, was granted the Major Payment Institution (MPI) License under the Payment Services Act 2019 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This significant milestone strengthens XTransfer's leading position in the B2B cross-border payments industry. The license was officially issued on January 1, 2025, by MAS.With the MPI license, XTransfer is able to provide services including account issuance, domestic money transfer, cross-border money transfer, and e-money issuance, addressing the increasing demand for secure and convenient cross-border payment solutions in the region. The comprehensive payment solutions are expected to be launched soon in Singapore. The services include easy account setup, flexible top-up options, efficient currency exchange services, and simplified cross-border fund collection and payment solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) involved in international trade in Singapore.Founded in 2017, XTransfer is dedicated to using technology to bridge large financial institutions and SMEs worldwide, providing them with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost cross-border trade payment & fund collection solutions. With more than 550,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry leader in China. After XTransfer's global expansion, our All-in-one business account covers 15+ currencies and 200+ countries/regions, it is now utilised by trading companies around the world. When both buyers and sellers have XTransfer accounts, they can achieve secure and compliant payment settlements 24/7, potentially saving up to 95% on remittance fees and 80% on currency conversion costs. This enables uninterrupted fund circulation throughout the entire trade process.In recent years, trade exchanges between China and ASEAN have become increasingly close. XTransfer aims to address this growth in international trade by SMEs and help them capture opportunities in trade and capital flow between China and ASEAN. XTransfer not only aims to enhance trade facilitation between SMEs in China and Singapore but also seeks to streamline foreign trade transactions between Singaporean companies and their global partners."Receiving this license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore marks a significant milestone for XTransfer as we expand our services throughout Southeast Asia. This achievement underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and reinforces our dedication to providing secure, compliant, convenient, and fast cross-border payment services," said. "With the license, we aim to leverage Singapore's prominent position as Southeast Asia's financial hub to strengthen both existing and new partnerships in the region. We remain committed to our goal of helping SMEs efficiently engage in global trade and enhance their competitiveness on a worldwide scale through technology."Hashtag: #XTransfer #Singapore #PaymentLicense #MPI #MAS #Payment #SMEs

