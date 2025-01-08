Top credit cards offer between 5-8% cashback on groceries, dining, and online spending



Food delivery subscriptions like GrabUnlimited ($5.99/month) save users an average of $45 monthly



Smart utility management and telco optimization can reduce bills by up to 20-30%



Digital gig platforms offer earnings from $13.80 per testing task to $350 per content piece



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - ROSHI, a leading fintech company reshaping digital lending across Southeast Asia, today released its comprehensive "Inflation Survival Guide 2025," revealing how Singaporeans can leverage digital tools and smart spending strategies to combat inflation, which is projected to moderate between 2.5-3% this year.The study highlights that while essential expenses consume over 63% of household budgets, strategic use of digital payment solutions and lifestyle optimization can lead to significant monthly savings."In today's economic climate, saving potential isn't just about cutting back – it's about spending smarter," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI. "Our analysis shows that by optimizing digital payment methods, transport choices and food delivery subscriptions, the average Singaporean household can save between S$300-500 monthly without compromising their lifestyle. These savings are essential for Singaporeans facing rising costs across all aspects of daily life."Key findings from the report include:The transformation we're seeing in consumer behavior isn't just about savings – it's about adapting to a new economic reality," said Trịnh Mai Thanh, Head of Research at ROSHI. "Our data shows that Singaporeans who embrace digital optimization tools consistently achieve better financial outcomes."The full report, is available at https://www.roshi.sg/inflation-survival-guide-singapore/ Hashtag: #ROSHI

About ROSHI

ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech transforming digital lending across Southeast Asia. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating home and personal loans through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals while providing valuable market insights.