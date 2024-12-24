Nur Rahilla Binti Mohamad Kamal, co-founder of Nanakamalbiz, showcases her handmade traditional snacks.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2024 - Shopee Malaysia recently launched Kempen Tani , an initiative designed to empower local farmers, agropreneurs, and producers with the tools, training, and resources needed to succeed in the digital economy, while seamlessly connecting buyers with direct access to their products. Through this campaign, Shopee aims to enhance the agrofood product value chain, boost the income of food producers, and encourage consumers to buy directly from local agropreneurs, fostering a more sustainable and inclusive future for the industry.The Kempen Tani programme saw nearly 100 sellers attending workshops led by a certified ShopeeXpert trainer. These workshops focused on providing tips to increase viewer traffic and sales through Shopee’s livestream platform. Meanwhile, the ShopeeUni team offered in-depth training on store setup, SKU listing, and optimising product listings to enhance online presence and sales performance. Livestreams held during the event gave agropreneurs a platform to showcase their products to over 110,000 viewers nationwide, resulting in an impressive 9 times increase in orders compared to an average day’s stream in November.One of the standout participants was Nanakamalbiz , a traditional snack business from Kota Tinggi, Johor, co-founded by Nur Rahilla Binti Mohamad Kamal. Since 2016, Rahilla’s business has relied on walk-in customers and word-of-mouth to sell its handmade treats. However, as consumer habits shifted towards online shopping, Rahilla recognised the need to adapt. Despite being new to e-commerce, she joined Shopee to future-proof her business and reach a broader audience.“The transition from offline to online was a huge learning curve, but it quickly became exciting as I saw the potential,” Rahilla shared. Through Kempen Tani, she received hands-on guidance on setting up her store and optimising her product listings. The campaign also introduced her to Shopee’s tools, which simplified logistics and customer management. “Previously, we would deliver orders through buses or rely on customers to pick them up. Shopee streamlined everything for us,” she explained.Shopee’s analytics dashboard proved invaluable, helping Rahilla track sales trends, identify bestsellers, and plan her inventory more efficiently. Features like discount vouchers and free shipping allowed her to attract customers from across Malaysia, including Sabah. “Shopee gave me the confidence to thrive in a competitive market,” she shared, reflecting on how Kempen Tani has helped her embrace the digital economy.In Bidor, Perak, Madam Lai Nyuk Ling of JK BISCUITS successfully transformed her fruit business through e-commerce. Initially reliant on her fruit stall for income, Madam Lai never imagined her guavas and dragon fruits would be shipped as far as Sabah and Sarawak.“I was eager to try something new, and when the orders started pouring in, I couldn’t believe how quickly everything took off.” she shared. Participating in Shopee campaigns, including the 11.11 Sale, marked a turning point, earning her RM4,000 in revenue in just one day—a milestone that boosted her confidence in e-commerce.With Kempen Tani, sellers like Madam Lai have gained insights and tools to elevate their businesses. Shopee Live, for instance, allowed her to showcase her fruit-packing process, creating trust and transparency with customers. "They know exactly what they’re getting," she explained. Thanks to Shopee’s logistics, she is now able to deliver fresh fruits nationwide, inspiring others in her community to explore the opportunities presented by e-commerce and Kempen Tani.From Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Corndog Anak Ramai is a prime example of how Kempen Tani helps rural businesses thrive in the digital economy. Founded in 2020 by Wan Muhamad Biruni Bin Wan Jamaluddin, the family-run business initially sold homemade frozen corndough to a small local network. Scaling up proved challenging due to limited market access and logistical hurdles.In 2021, Wan embraced e-commerce by listing his products on Shopee, despite having no prior experience. "At first, it felt like a big leap, but with Shopee’s support, we quickly gained the visibility and tools we needed to thrive," he shared. With features like Shopee Live and vouchers, Corndog Anak Ramai expanded its reach to urban households in Selangor, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur. Live sessions proved especially impactful, helping the brand connect with new customers and boost engagement.To ensure product quality, Wan invested in premium packaging and thicker iceboxes for frozen goods. Shopee’s affiliate programme accelerated his growth, with one affiliate generating over 1,000 orders in just three months. “Being part of Malaysia’s digital economy through Kempen Tani is a source of pride for us. This isn’t just about selling frozen food—it’s about creating opportunities for our family and community,” Wan reflected.“Agropreneurs are the heart of Malaysia’s agricultural sector, and their resilience and innovation continue to inspire us,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia. “Through Kempen Tani, Shopee aims to continue empowering more agropreneurs with tailored training programmes, innovative campaigns, and valuable incentives like Shopee Coins and vouchers to boost their online presence. This initiative not only creates opportunities for them to shine but also contributes to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for the industry. We have plans to introduce more targeted support and resources for agropreneurs in the coming months to further amplify their visibility and help them reach new milestones.”Consumers can support local producers by purchasing their products through the Kempen Tani Shopee microsite, where they can also claim exclusive vouchers to enjoy even greater savings. With the convenience of farm-to-doorstep delivery, the campaign bridges the gap between rural producers and urban consumers, ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy reach every corner of Malaysia. For more details, visit Kempen Tani Shopee Hashtag: #ShopeeMY

