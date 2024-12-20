BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 December 2024 -has launched a strategic initiative to promote Thai SELECT products and services in international markets. Joining hands with world-class influencers and media, the campaign aims to boost awareness of Thai cuisine, enhance its global appeal, and elevate confidence in thelogo as a hallmark of quality. These efforts are designed to increase export value and create sustainable economic impact for Thailand.In a showcase,, alongside internationally acclaimed chef, crafted signature Thai dishes such asand. This collaboration gained international exposure through media outlets, including the, ABC7's, and various social media platforms.The initiative also featured the, to present delectable dishes from seven leading Thai restaurants. The event also served as a platform for awarding Thai SELECT certificates to 14 qualified Thai food establishments. With participation from over 200 local media representatives and influencers, the festival generated over 535 media posts, significantly increasing the visibility of Thai cuisine among American consumers while strengthening ties with local Thai restaurants.The Thai SELECT logo will be a gateway for Thai restaurants and products to gain global recognition for exceptional food and service quality. Currently, 1,664 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants operate internationally out of 18,852 Thai restaurants worldwide. The United States leads with 445 Thai food establishments.Next year, Thai SELECT plans to collaborate with global influencers who have over 10 million followers altogether to promote Thai cuisine as a cultural soft power, aligning with the Thai government policies. The ambition is to elevate the Thai SELECT certification to Michelin-star-level prestige by increasing the number of certified restaurants and products and refining selection criteria to uphold the highest standards of quality and authenticity.This collaborative effort represents a significant milestone in promoting Thai cuisine on the world stage, creating new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs in the food industry. By establishing Thai SELECT as a trusted symbol of Thai culinary excellence, the initiative is expected to boost economic value for Thai businesses while strengthening the Thai identities and brands.Hashtag: #ThaiSELECT

