Outback Steakhouse 25 Anniversary "A Journey of Flavors Lucky Draw"

Grilled Single Lobster Tail (HK$128, original price: HK$208)

Grilled Jumbo Scallops with Bacon, 3 pcs (HK$68, original price: HK$98)

Grilled Shrimp, 8 pcs (HK$48, original price: HK$72)

Signature House Salad or Caesar Salad (HK$38, original price: HK$62)

Chocolate Thunder From Down Under (HK$68, original price: HK$88)

Macaron with Chocolate Heart & Vanilla Ice Cream (HK$48, original price: HK$68)

Berry Merry Delight (HK$40, original price: HK$68)

Snow Christmas Bliss (HK$40, original price: HK$68)

40% off on regular price drinks by the glass

VIP Members: 10% off

Prestige Members: 15% off

OpenRice (Pickup), from 4 Dec 2024 to 18 Dec 2024: 12% off

OpenRice (Pickup), from 19 Dec 2024 to 1 Jan 2025: 10% off

Deliveroo (Delivery), from 1 Dec 2024 to 31 Dec 2024: 12% off

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Outback Steakhouse 25Anniversary Grand Finale is unveiled! From now until January 31, 2025, customers will be entitled to "A Journey of Flavors" lucky draw entry for every HK$250 net spending at Outback. For every HK$500 spent, you will be entitled to two lucky draw entries, and so on. There is no upper limit on the number of lucky draws for a single transaction. After checkout and payment, customers can participate in the lucky draw through the Outback mobile app and receive the lucky draw results instantly.The total value of the prizes is more than HK$1.5 million. Prizes include: Travel coupon valued at HK$30,000 (1 set), Airwheel SE3S Smart Luggage Deluxe Version (5 sets), VERAGE20076 Aluminium Frame Leather Luggage (10 sets), GoPro HERO13 Black Action Camera (15 sets), SONY WH-1000XM5 Headphones (20 sets), DJI Mini 4K Drone (30 sets) and other travel-related prizes to echo the theme of the celebration: "A Journey of Flavor, A Sharing of Taste". Prizes also include Outback dining vouchers and delicacies. We wish everyone to have "A Journey of Flavors"!Promotional video： https://youtu.be/nCdlC7gufVM As Outback celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and with the Christmas season just around the corner, we're celebrating this unique time of the year and paying tribute to the good times with the "Prime" festive feast! From December 20, 2024 to January 1, 2025, Outback is offering a "Prime" festive set for two at HK$728 available after 6pm every day. The set includes Soup of the Day (2 cups), a Deep Fried Seafood Platter, Grilled Slow Roasted Thick Cut USDA Prime Rib, Canadian Lobster Spaghetti With Creamy Tomato Sauce, and two HK$100 Outback cash coupons. Customers also have the opportunity to receive a beautifully designed Christmas card to express gratitude and love to their family and friends in a festive tradition, while stocks last. The "Prime" Festive Menu has a limited quantity daily. Please make reservations in advance. Customers who order the "Prime" festive set can enjoy special discounts for the following dishes:Promotional video： https://youtu.be/KnGYyebSLWw?si=6y61_tnhYC2EGAB6 What's More? Outback Christmas Catering Service lets you have fun with your friends and family! Set menus for 5 to 6 people and 10 to 12 people are available, and both include a selection of 13 dishes, ranging from appetizers and salads to main courses and desserts. The original price for the two sets ordered at Outback branches are HK$1,900 and HK$3,500 respectively. Enjoy the special discounts at various platforms as below. Place the order now and "Take Outback Home"! Menu: https://portaly.cc/outbacksteakhousehk/pages/partyset Place orders at Outback branches:Place order via other platform (not applicable for "A Journey of Flavor Luck Draw")Join or renew the Prestige Membership on or before December 20, you will receive five bonus coupons in addition to the original membership privileges. The bonus coupons include a free Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon, a free Chocolate Thunder From Down Under, 50% off for beverage, 25% off for USDA Tomahawk Steak and 25% off for catering service.Promotional video: https://youtu.be/ltImzIcgAWo?si=SBGINLTkHxeXqBgr * Trade Promotion Competition Licence No: 59485. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer the details at Outback mobile app or website.Hashtag: #OutbackSteakhouse

