JForce Employment Service Maid Training Centre in Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2024 - JForce Employment Service, an employment agency in Singapore, continues to set the standard in providing well-trained domestic helpers by operating its own dedicated maid training centre in Indonesia. This overseas facility is central to JForce’s mission as a maid agency , supplying highly skilled domestic helpers, particularly in the area of elderly care maid training, ensuring maids are well-prepared for their roles when they arrive in Singapore.JForce Employment Agency operates a centre in Indonesia that focuses on preparing domestic helpers with the fundamental skills required for household tasks. The centre is divided into two main facilities: a general training centre and a nursing school that focuses on elderly care. The general training centre provides hands-on training in areas such as cooking, cleaning, child care, and basic caregiving. In contrast, the nursing school is specifically designed to train maids for dementia care for seniors and other elderly care needs, ensuring they are equipped to handle the demands of caregiving with confidence and empathy."Our goal is to provide families with maids who are not only skilled in housekeeping but also capable of delivering high-quality care for the elderly," says Jeffrey Wong, Founder of JForce Employment Service. "With an ageing population, the demand for maids for elderly care in Singapore is growing, and we are committed to preparing our maids to meet those needs."JForce Employment Agency offers a minimum four to six-week general training program, which continues until the maid is selected for employment. From each batch, a handful are selected to specialise in elderly care. These shortlisted maids receive hands-on experience at an elderly care facility, where they are trained in real-life caregiving situations, such as handling wheelchairs, measuring blood pressure, and communicating with elderly patients. Regular assessments are also conducted by certified trainers to ensure that all maids meet the required standards.Although JForce Employment Agency places a strong focus on Indonesian maid recruitment due to cultural compatibility, the agency also provides domestic helpers from Myanmar and the Philippines. While each nationality brings different strengths to the table, all are equipped with excellent communication skills and adaptability. You can expect their domestic helpers to be proficient in Mandarin and other dialects, thanks to their extensive experience in other countries like Hong Kong and Taiwan.In addition to elderly care, JForce Employment Agency also supplies maids trained in child care and household management, providing flexibility for families with varied domestic needs. The agency’s overseas team plays a key role in filtering and matching maids according to employer specifications, enabling the right maid to be paired with the right household.As a maid agency, JForce Employment Services has also taken a significant step to expand its training centre in Myanmar. This development aims to provide comprehensive training for domestic helpers, equipping them with the skills needed to meet the growing demand for quality domestic workers in Singapore. By enhancing training opportunities in Myanmar, the agency is strengthening its commitment to improve the standard of care and support offered by its workers.Looking ahead, JForce envisions further growth in its services. Over the next five years, the agency plans to establish a dedicated elderly care facility. This facility will focus on delivering skilled elderly care, supported by a workforce of specially trained caregivers. The initiative reflects JForce’s long-term goal to address the evolving needs of families requiring elderly care services. This will ensure that caregivers are both well-trained and well-prepared for their roles.Hashtag: #indonesianmaid #maidagencysingapore #filipinomaidsingapore #maidforelderlycaresingapore

About JForce Employment Service

JForce Employment Service is an employment agency in Singapore, focused on providing domestic helpers who are trained to meet the specific needs of employers. The agency recognises the cultural differences between foreign helpers and Singaporean families and works to ensure smooth integration for a positive working relationship. Committed to offering a reliable and professional service, JForce ensures that both employers and helpers receive the support they need throughout the entire placement process.



