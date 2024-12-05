Consumer banking presents “Christmas Festival” to thank customers’ support

In this “Christmas Festival”, OCBC management would like to express their gratitude to customers and the community with the popular homegrown heritage pandan cake from Singapore as a special gift. In the coming years, OCBC will continue to enhance its products and services to meet the different needs of customers in banking and beyond.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("OCBC Hong Kong") is celebrating the festive season with customers and the community with the popular homegrown heritage pandan cake from Singapore as a special gift to thank customers and the community for their continued trust and support.OCBC's integrated business in ASEAN and Greater China, coupled with the unique strategic twin-hub positioning in Singapore and Hong Kong, has enabled the Group to progress well in executing corporate strategies, especially in today's volatile and complex financial landscape. OCBC Group has achieved record-high profits for two consecutive years, and a record net profit of SGD5.9 billion for the first nine months of this year. Among them, it is seen that OCBC premier banking customer has double-digit year-on-year growth in new customers acquisition and asset size in Hong Kong, where the total number of the offshore mainland China customers is doubled comparing to the previous year.said, "This renowned traditional brand of pandan cake has a long history of origin in Singapore, as does OCBC. As a token of appreciation to our customers, we are pleased to share with them and the wider community a unique taste of Singapore. We look forward to many more breakthroughs in consumer banking in Hong Kong."said, "December is a festive season, through this appreciation event, I sincerely thank our customers for their trust and support. OCBC as the leading financial services partner in Asia, OCBC Hong Kong will continue to bring long-lasting value to our stakeholders with the cross-regional teams enabling people and communities to realise their aspirations.""Christmas Festival" will be held at the OCBC Hong Kong Head Office at 161 Queen's Road Central from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on 12 December 2024 and from 12:30pm to 4:30pm on 13 December 2024. Limited boxes of the popular Singaporean brand pandan cakes will be distributed to customers (on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last; terms and conditions apply). Please contact OCBC branch or your relationship manager for details.Hashtag: #OCBC

About OCBC

OCBC is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with Aa1 by Moody's and AA- by both Fitch and S&P. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC is consistently ranked among the World's Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.



OCBC is the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets. The Group offers a broad array of commercial banking, specialist financial and wealth management services, ranging from consumer, corporate, investment, private and transaction banking to treasury, insurance, asset management and stockbroking services.



