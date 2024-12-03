Bzbee Consult and Sarawak Tourism Board Win Top Honours at Malaysia Public Relations Awards 2024 (MPRA2024).

111 PR Awards, 31 Media Awards presented and 5 students received the "Persuasive Pen Prize."

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 -The Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2024, held in conjunction with PRCA Malaysia's 25th Anniversary, celebrated a milestone night, honouring the best in the industry with 111 awards across 35 categories, breaking records with an unprecedented 184 entries.The highlight for the evening was honouring distinguished leaders; with the PRCA Malaysia Leadership Award 2024 presented to Dato' Seri Paduka TPr Dr. Maimunah Mohd. Sharif, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, for her visionary leadership, and the PRCA Malaysia 'Making A Difference' Community Award bestowed upon Dato' Dr. Hartini Zainudin, Co-founder of Yayasan Chow Kit, for her relentless advocacy for child welfare.bzBee Consult and Sarawak Tourism Board were also in the spotlight as they had clinched the coveted Campaign of the Year Awards in the Agency and In-house categories, respectively, solidifying their position as trailblazers in public relations excellence.The media industry was also celebrated with 31 Media Awards recognising outstanding journalism, while the future of PR was highlighted with the Persuasive Pen Prize, awarded to five exceptional students, including Gold winner Muhammad Hafiz Azrai bin A'zmai from University Sultan Zainal Abidin.PRCA Malaysia President Prof. Said Bani C.M. Din expressed pride in the industry's growth, stating, "Tonight, we honour not just outstanding achievements but the individuals and organisations driving progress in public relations. This year's theme, 'You and AI,' highlights how artificial intelligence is revolutionising communication, offering opportunities to innovate while reminding us of the importance of ethical practices and human creativity."Chief Judge Stefanie Braukmann added, "The record-breaking participation this year reflects the dynamism of the PR industry. AI and technology are transforming campaigns, but ethical and creative storytelling remain at the core of what we do. Congratulations to all winners and participants for their inspiring contributions."The introduction of new categories, such as media and student awards, expanded the awards' reach, underscoring PRCA Malaysia's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting innovation. MPRA 2024 reaffirmed its role as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring practitioners to harness communication for the betterment of Malaysia and its communities.This year's awards were bolstered by the support of esteemed organisations, including the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), and Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), Public Relations Practitioners Society Malaysia (PRactitioners) highlighting Malaysia's growing prominence in global public relations.PRCA Malaysia extends its gratitude to its Supporting Partner, Sarawak Tourism Board, Newswire Partner, Media OutReach Newswire, and sponsors, including Grab Malaysia, Robopreneur, Naza Automotive Group, MK Land, Commerce Dot Com, Agro Bank, Al-Hilmi Agarwood, Taylor's University, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.PRCA Malaysia also thanked the esteemed panel of judges representing diverse fields under the leadership of Chief Judge Stefanie Braukmann. The panel included influential leaders such as Dato' Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Datuk P. Kamalanathan, Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hamid, Tammy Toh, Melati Abdul Hai, Shukreen Ma, Terence Fernandez, Ashwad Ismail, Farrah Naz Karim, and Marzura Abdul Malek.The success of MPRA 2024 cements its reputation as the premier public relations event in Malaysia, setting the stage for continued excellence and innovation in the years to come.Hashtag: #PRCAMalaysia

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia (PRCA Malaysia) was formed in 1999 as a formal association of consultants from specialist public relations and communications firms as well as in-house professionals in Malaysia. Since its establishment, the industry has witnessed tremendous changes in media usage and consumption, particularly with the rise of digital communications and social media. This has brought about the rapidly evolving role of Public Relations beyond the traditional umbrella of "PR". In line with the ever-changing marketplace, there is a need for the industry to continually refresh and adapt itself to stay ahead. As such, PRCA Malaysia has changed its name to the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia. The Association encourages its members to meet and freely discuss industry-related issues, such as the development of professional standards, ethics, qualifications, and the conduct of business. On top of that, PRCA Malaysia is committed to implementing various professional upskilling and talent development initiatives for the industry. Accordingly, our key events such as the Malaysia PR Awards and Malaysia PR Summit, are where the industry's brightest talents aspire to shine. PRCA Malaysia is a registered organisation with the Registrar of Societies, Malaysia.



About MPRA

Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) are the industry awards organised by PRCA Malaysia, an organisation dedicated to fostering public relations excellence, to recognise successful campaigns of organisations and PR-Consultancies, as well as individuals that define the cutting edge of work in the public relations arena.

