SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Wine enthusiasts in Singapore can embark on a global wine adventure at Wine Connection's Wine Tasting Fair 2024. Held on November 23rd and 24th at the Wine Connection Bistro @ Robertson Walk, the two-day event offers a chance to explore over 170 wines from across the globe, including exclusive sneak peeks at the upcoming 2025 New Collection.The Wine Tasting Fair will feature over 30 winemakers and winery representatives from around the globe, allowing visitors to engage directly with the creators of their favourite bottles. The lineup includes:Ben Cane is the current custodian of Duke's Vineyard, an award-winning, family-owned vineyard in the Great Southern region. The label is recognised for its dry Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Shiraz.Nigel Ludlow, a seasoned winemaker, spent five years travelling the world, gaining experience in Hungary, South Africa, and Spain. In 2003, he settled in Margaret River, Western Australia, and founded EVOI Wines in 2007.Pierre Courdurié is a wine grower and co-owner with his wife, Axelle, of the renowned Château Croix de Labrie, located in Saint-Émilion, France. Globe Wine Trotter, Pierre has been travelling the world for more than 20 years to showcase his wines.For those seeking a deeper dive into specific regions or varietals, the Wine Tasting Fair offers a series of masterclasses hosted by visiting winemakers and industry experts. These sessions will offer insights into the nuances of wine tasting and production, featuring a range of topics from regional specialities to legacy wineries. Highlights include:Ticket prices start at $80, with limited seating available. Attendees are advised to book their spots early to secure availability. Each masterclass ticket also includes a General Admission ticket to the main Fair event.Visitors can also expect to find a range of exclusive wine promotions at the Wine Tasting Fair 2024. There will be discounts on all bottles, including a sneak peek at 40+ new labels from Wine Connection's upcoming New Collection for 2025. Some notable inclusions are Barbanera "Riro" Toscana Rosso IGT, Finca Andinos Malbec from Argentina's Bodega Zuccardi, and Mission Estate "Reserve" Cabernet Merlot.In addition to event-specific discounts, Wine Connection will be offering free delivery with a minimum purchase of $250 and a lucky draw for further prizes. Visitors can take this opportunity to stock up on favourite wines or discover new ones, all while enjoying limited-time savings.Wine Connection's Wine Tasting Fair 2024 promises to be a delightful experience for both seasoned wine lovers and curious newcomers. With its selection of wines, knowledgeable winemakers, and engaging masterclasses, the event offers a comprehensive exploration of the world of wine.Tickets to the Wine Tasting Fair 2024 are priced at $49.90 per person and include a $20 voucher that can be used on a wine purchase on the same day. Attendees can choose from three time slots over two days:To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the Wine Connection website here

About Wine Connection

Wine Connection is a leading wine retailer and distributor in Singapore, offering an extensive selection of wines from around the world. This includes renowned labels from Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and more. Established in 1998, Wine Connection is dedicated to providing high-quality wines at competitive prices, making premium wines accessible to all.