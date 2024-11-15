Media OutReach Newswire and PRCA Malaysia Partner to Advance Knowledge Sharing Among Malaysia’s Public Relations Practitioners

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific's first global newswire, and the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia have formed a strategic long-term partnership, which begins with Media OutReach Newswire as the official newswire sponsor for PRCA Malaysia's milestone 25anniversary events—Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) and the Malaysia PR Summit.This collaboration aims to foster knowledge sharing between Malaysia's Public Relations community and Media OutReach Newswire for a deeper understanding of Malaysian PR professionals' business needs. By introducing Media OutReach Newswire's global press release distribution network and reporting tools, Malaysia's PR professionals will have access to authentic media and effectively reach journalists in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, ASEAN and globally. Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution service and reporting address the ongoing challenge PR professionals face in demonstrating the value of public relations within corporate reputation management.The partnership will see both organisations jointly engage Malaysia's PR professionals and PRCA members through industry events and outreach, bringing together the local PR community and creating a collaborative environment for learning and sharing."As Asia Pacific's first global newswire, Media OutReach Newswire is dedicated to equipping Public Relations professionals with the tools they need for efficient global media reach and reporting," said Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO, Media OutReach Newswire, who is Malaysian and the first female founder of a global newswire. "Media OutReach Newswire's partnership with PRCA Malaysia reflects our shared commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, growth, and innovation in Malaysia's PR sector, centred on authentic communications that build corporate reputations and trust worldwide."Media OutReach Newswire's advanced SaaS portal centralises the entire press release distribution and reporting process—from submission to reporting in automated multiformat reports with insights and campaign intelligence. The automated AI driven PR Campaign Intelligence report is the newswire industry's first.Professor Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din, President of PRCA Malaysia, added, "PRCA Malaysia's partnership with Media OutReach Newswire aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing public relations excellence in Malaysia and supporting corporations and government bureaus to communicate across the ASEAN region and globally. Together, we are committed to empowering Malaysia's PR professionals, setting industry standards, and creating a space for knowledge exchange that elevates the PR profession."PRCA Malaysia members will benefit from Media OutReach Newswire's extensive global distribution network, spanning over 150 countries in 28 languages, reaching more than 70,000 media titles and 500 trade categories, with guaranteed online news posting on 1,500 online news outlets. This reach allows PR professionals to broaden their organisations' visibility beyond Malaysia to regions including Southeast Asia, ASEAN, Greater China, Asia Pacific, USA & Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe & UK, and Latin America.The Malaysia PR Summit and Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) will be held on 28November and 29November respectively, which will also be the largest in PRCA Malaysia's history. PR practitioners and industry stakeholders will gain insights, network, and explore how strategic communication can drive positive change.The MPRA has garnered a record number of nearly 200 submissions this year, reflecting the strength of Malaysia's PR sector. Among the top honours at the grand gala dinner is the highly sought-after "Campaign of the Year" award, which will recognise a campaign that exemplifies strategic excellence, creativity, and significant impact in the field. This event serves as a testament to PRCA Malaysia's 25-year commitment to advancing PR standards and fostering a vibrant communications community in Malaysia.Together with PRCA Malaysia, join us to reset, reframe, and reimagine the future of communication.Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #pressrelease #PRCA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire that owns its distribution network of journalists and online media partners for Southeast Asia, ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region including USA.



Headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, and Taiwan, it empowers companies and PR professionals to connect with journalists, consumers, and decision-makers through an international network of over 70,000 media titles and 1,500 media partners.



As a total communications solution provider, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation SaaS technology and AI to redefine press release distribution, delivering multimedia, multi-language press releases directly to journalists' inboxes to optimise write-ups, supported by multi format, ready to use reports with pioneering insights and intelligence on Public Relations Campaign performance.



Media OutReach Newswire's global press release distribution network that spans Asia Pacific, the USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe & UK, the Middle East & Gulf States, and Africa is a trusted newswire partner for PR and Communications Professionals from PR & IR agencies, corporations and governments.



For more information about Media OutReach Newswire's services and distribution network, please visit www.media-outreach.com



About Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia

Founded in 1999, the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia (PRCA Malaysia) is a leading non-profit association that represents both in-house professionals and consultancy specialists within the public relations and communications industry. As a registered organisation with the Registrar of Societies, PRCA Malaysia is dedicated to advancing the profession by upholding high standards of ethics, professional qualifications, and business conduct. Through flagship events like the Malaysia PR Awards and the Malaysia PR Summit, PRCA Malaysia showcases the industry's top talents and achievements. The association also fosters professional growth through initiatives focused on upskilling and talent development, providing members with valuable networking opportunities and promoting a deeper understanding of the PR profession in an era of digital transformation and evolving media landscapes.

