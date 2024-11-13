The Three Fashion Shows at Fashion Summit (Hong Kong)



International Fashion Show – Time Traveller



th Anniversary



Introduction: Internationally renowned designers have created all new collections for the theme "Time Traveller" using fashion as a cultural carrier to connect different nationalities. As the predecessor of AIRSIDE, Kai Tak Airport will become the boarding gate to the gateway of time and space, leading the audience through the past and present to look back at the historical changes of Kai Tak and travel to Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, Shanghai's Bund, Cambodia's Angkor Wat, Italy's Milan Cathedral, Russia's Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and other famous landmarks around the world.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Natacha Van (Cambodia), Gilberto Calzolari (Italy), Igor Gulyaev (Russia), Kev Yiu (Hong Kong), Shie Lyu (China)



Date: 27th November (Wed)



Time: 1800-1900



Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE



Hong Kong Young Designer Fashion Show – Capture the Time



Background: Hong Kong Estates Hot Spots



Introduction: Old housing estates not only bear witness to the development and changes of Hong Kong society, but also carry precious memories of countless Hong Kongers. A group of young Hong Kong designers will use their extraordinary creativity to present significant moments in their lives through fashion, inviting the audience to revisit characteristic housing estates in East Kowloon's Choi Hung, Ngau Tau Kok, Kwon Tong among others and stop by old cafes, neighbourhood stores, game arcades and other shops to showcase the unique fashion aesthetics of Hong Kong designers to the world.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Jesse Lee, Ferrando Chan, WaiYee Cheung, Jasmine Leung, Tiger Chung



Date: 28th November (Thu)



Time: 1500-1600



Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE

