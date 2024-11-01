Cake Cutting Ceremony with ATGL Senior Manager Mr. Lucas Tsang, Ms.Edith Tang, Prof. Alice Chiu, BBS, JP, the Executive Director and President of ATGL Mr. Anthony Tsang (Zichen), Ten Outstanding Young Persons Mr. Peter Chan and Morningstar Senior Manager Mr. Kelvin Choy. (From left to right)

On-site at ATGL's First Anniversary

Group Photo for Celebrating Halloween and ATGL’s First Anniversary

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - On the evening of October 31, 2024, Alpha Technology Group Limited. (NASDAQ: ATGL), Hong Kong's first AI company, successfully held a Halloween celebration for the first anniversary of its public listing at Pier 1929 of Wan Chai Pier, Hong Kong, attracting more than 300 esteemed guests in this great event.The celebration was themed after the "New York Time Square Halloween Event", and the site decoration imitated the bright night view of Times Square in New York, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere. The guests from all walks of life dressed in a variety of Halloween-themed costumes, colorful and enthusiastically participated in the activities, and took photos to record this unforgettable night.During the event, ATGL meticulously prepared a variety of wine and gourmet food for the guests. In addition, several photo booths were set up for guests to show off their creative outfits and capture wonderful moments. Lucky draws and the winners pushed the atmosphere of the event to a climax.As a highlight of the event, the Executive Director and President Anthony Tsang (Zichen), delivered a heartfelt toast. In his speech, he reviewed ATGL's development over the past year, expressed his gratitude to all business partners, employees, customers and guests for their support, and looked forward to the company's future innovations and breakthroughs in AI. Tsang said, "Today's celebration is not only an affirmation of the past year, but also a new starting point for our future. Thank you all for your companionship and support, and let us look forward to ATGL achieving more brilliant achievements in the AI field!"Hashtag: #AlphaTechnologyGroupLimited #ATGL #AnthonyTsang #Zichen #AI #Techlution #Nasdaq

About Company

Our company is the first Hong Kong-based AI company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: ATGL). We focus on AI-related technologies with ERP systems to provide AI-driven automation processes to our customers.Our mission is to assist companies of all sizes alkie on digital transformation with solutions which are ESG (environmental, social and governance) sustainable and compatible for long-term growth.

Our AI solution helps businesses manage communications with Al, prioritizing key messages and automating tasks. It streamlines workflows, reduces delays, and boosts efficiency, while supporting growth, ESG goals, and digital transformation.

