Graduates of the Class of 2024 from the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, supported by Prince Foundation, proudly celebrate their accomplishments with distinguished guests and faculty members.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - The Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, Cambodia's premier horology institute, proudly announces the graduation of its second batch of students. The prestigious ceremony, held at the Prince Holding Group Headquarters, marked a significant milestone in the development of Cambodia's watchmaking talent. These aspiring watchmakers, joined by their families, completed 3,400 hours of full-time, two-year training under the guidance of professional Swiss-trained instructors and supported by state-of-the-art facilities.The Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia, with support from Prince Foundation, was established by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , a devoted watch aficionado whose personal passion for horology and hands-on involvement have significantly shaped the institute's growth. His dedication to fostering a culture of excellence ensures that graduates leave equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the global horology industry.During the ceremony, Mr. Maarten Pieters, Technical Adviser at the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia, congratulated the graduates for their dedication, saying, "Our students have worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone, and we are incredibly proud of their accomplishments. We also express our gratitude to Neak Oknha Chen Zhi and Prince Foundation for their generous support, which has been pivotal in making this journey possible. I am confident that our graduates will excel in their future careers."Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation, added, "We are honored to support the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia in training the next generation of skilled watchmakers. These graduates have demonstrated remarkable dedication, and we are excited to see the impact they will make in the horology industry. Prince Foundation is committed to fostering opportunities for Cambodian youth in specialized global fields."Prince Foundation extends its best wishes to the graduates as they embark on their professional journeys, confident that their world-class training will lead to success.For more information about Prince Horology and its programs, please visit https://princehorology.com/ or contact: [email protected]

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia.”



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



