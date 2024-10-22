A majestic island of visual splendor

FOSHAN, CHINA - EQS Newswire – 22 October 2024 - On October 18, 2024, the "Next Island" Global Art Sailing Project was officially launched in Nanhai, Foshan, China. This project, which integrates art, technology, and culture, will engage in a decade-long global sailing expedition, promoting cross-national cultural and artistic exchange, advancing the sustainable development of green energy, and deepening global civilization's interconnectedness.The launch of the "Next Island" Global Art Sailing Project was a highlight of the 2024 China Hydrogen Energy Industry Conference held in Nanhai, Foshan. The sailing project will advance the integration of hydrogen energy and maritime navigation in Danzao, Nanhai，utilizing ship designs based on renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydrogen. It will showcase the broad application of clean energy in sailing.This expedition not only focuses on the exhibition of culture and art but also aims to promote the sustainable development of global green energy through advanced environmental concepts and technologies. The journey will be a unique art sailing adventure deep participation of clean energy.As the initiator and creator of the "Next Island" project, internationally renowned artist and Chairman of the NextIsland Art Center, Xiang Yang, deeply articulated the fusion of art and the spirit of exploration. At the project's launch ceremony, he stated:"With this global art sailing project, I aim to combine art, science, and ocean navigation. Through deeply meaningful and hands-on performance art, I wish to convey the courage to explore the unknown amidst the dynamics of conflict and balance. I hope to gather more people to explore the convergence of global cultures and promote a balanced relationship between natural ecology, science, society, and humanity."This art vessel will become a symbol of cross-cultural cooperation, bringing together artists, scholars, and thought leaders from various disciplines and backgrounds. The project will foster the exchange and collision of ideas, sparking innovation in global culture.As the "Beacon of Pearl River Civilization," Nanhai's Xiqiao Mountain has witnessed 40,000 years of human history. Six thousand years ago, the dual-shouldered stone tool culture of Xiqiao Mountain spread to Southeast Asia and the islands of the South Pacific. For over a thousand years, Nanhai has played a vital role as a key hub of the Maritime Silk Road, deeply involved in the great cycle of land and sea trade. The continuous evolution of this civilization demonstrates that Xiqiao Mountain is not only a symbol of Chinese historical civilization but also a testament to international exchange. Today, Xiqiao Mountain continues to carry a new mission, serving as the platform for the "Next Island" Global Art Sailing Project, promoting the integration of art, technology, and culture.This art vessel also symbolizes cross-border connectivity and collaboration. Xiang Yang, together with artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, and individuals from diverse fields, will join forces to co-create an open and inclusive art collaboration. This project will gather people from different nations and backgrounds to promote peace and unity, actively practicing global civilization initiatives and overcoming barriers. Throughout the global sailing route, the project will host international art exhibitions, academic forums, educational workshops, and community interactions.By organizing art symposia, public lectures, experimental projects, performances, and interactive exhibitions, the "Next Island" project will engage with local communities at each port of call, promoting the sharing and co-creation of global cultural and artistic endeavors.Art is not only an exploration of the unknown but also a means of shaping the future. The project will center around a "global voyage," combining the power of technology and art to merge innovative ideas and methods that drive societal progress. In the current environment, where global cultural exchange faces new challenges and opportunities, the "Next Island" project is focused on cultural and artistic exchange while emphasizing the balanced development of natural ecology, society, and humanity. By using art and culture as bridges, the project aims to connect people from all over the world, fostering appreciation and respect for global cultural diversity. It seeks to raise awareness of environmental protection, green energy, and sustainable development, ultimately achieving cultural integration and the pluralistic coexistence of global civilizations.Hashtag: #NextIsland

