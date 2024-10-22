HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - Generali Hong Kong has once again demonstrated its industry leadership and commitment to excellence by being named a Top Insurance Employer 2024 by Insurance Business Asia. This prestigious recognition highlights our outstanding corporate culture, which fosters diversity, inclusion, and employee development.Further cementing Generali Hong Kong's commitment to an inclusive workplace, Ms. Cecilia Chang was recently honored with the "Lifetime Partner Award – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion". The Lifetime Partner ambition reflects Generali's ongoing commitment to 70 million customers across over 50 countries. This award recognizes leaders who drive initiatives that align with the company's ambition. Cecilia's leadership in driving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion has been instrumental in shaping Generali Hong Kong's success.Additionally, Generali Hong Kong was awarded the Gold Award in the Universal Design Award Scheme by the Equal Opportunities Commission., said, "I am honored to receive these awards. These recognitions are a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture where diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do. This achievement not only celebrates the positive environment we have created for our employees, but also reinforces our mission to be a 'Lifetime Partner', truthfully and relevantly, to our customers, team and community."The Top Insurance Employer award process involved anonymous employee surveys, where staff rated Generali Hong Kong across key areas such as benefits, work culture, and commitment to diversity. With an impressive satisfaction rate, Generali Hong Kong stood out from over 200 companies across Asia. While the Universal Design Award Scheme recognizes organizations that excel in creating accessible built environments, promoting the wider adoption of universal design.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

