HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - BERLANDES, a pioneer in cellular regeneration and biotechnology, has announced the launch of its new product, the PCCIDINCT2™ Ovarian Capsules. This revolutionary product aims to support ovarian health and address common reproductive health issues among women, leveraging decades of research and development in biological sciences.Since the end of the last century, BERLANDES has been exploring the miraculous mysteries of biological science and cellular regeneration. Led by two top research teams, the Royal Academy of Sciences and the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Birmingham, BERLANDES has successfully applied cutting-edge technology combined with cutting-edge nanobiotechnology to accurately repair aging and damage from the surface to the cell nucleus, and build a new vitality of life.PCCIDINCT2 ™ Ovarian Capsules are a star product created by BERLANDES for women's health. Compared to other products in the market, Mr. Stephen John Williams BUSBY, the brand's Global Chief Technology Officer, jointly developed and created PCCIDINCT2 ™ Core formula group, using PCC1+OPC antioxidant king to clean ovarian aging cells, 40:1 inositol group combined with vitamin B9 to balance hormone conditions, improve PCOS problems, and specially add Neumentix ™ Spearmint extract can help improve emotional problems in women, and comprehensively consider bringing a better consumption experience.These ingredients have a good improvement effect on various symptoms caused by irregular sleep patterns, unhealthy lifestyles, and premature decline of ovarian function in women. At the same time, the super kinetic energy factor NADH is added to help the body produce new healthy cells, rejuvenate organs, and promote healthy operation to help the body function effectively. Of course, there are also nutrients such as vitamin B and liposome iron, which facilitate women's supplementation of other daily nutrients needed. The synergistic effect of multiple effects is the fundamental reason why it has become a star product.PCCIDINCT2™ Ovarian Capsules are effective for addressing issues such as irregular menstrual cycles, imbalances in daily life, lack of interest, prolonged difficulties in conceiving, and menopausal symptoms.The launch of PCCIDINCT2™ Ovarian Capsules is a landmark moment for BERLANDES, as the company continues to dedicate itself to improving women's health globally. This product is set to become the preferred choice for women seeking to maintain their reproductive health and overall well-being.

