Share Price: SAR 61

SAR 61 Minimum Subscription: 10 shares

10 shares Maximum Subscription: 209,990 shares

Download or update the Sahm App to version 1.7.1 or later from this link: https://sahmcapital.onelink.me/Wjbt/oamyoiri Click on "Markets" then navigate to "Saudi Market", then select "IPOs". Choose Shalfa Facilities Management from the list, then click on "Subscribe". Enter the number of shares, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and tap "Submit". Confirm the transaction by entering your trading password.

Instructions for Subscription via Sahm App

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Sahm Capital announces that qualified retail investors can now subscribe to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shalfa Facilities Management through the Sahm App.

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Shalfa Facilities Management Company offers a range of services including facilities management and related commercial activities. The company also manages operations in various sectors.

This IPO allows qualified investors to participate in the continued growth of Shalfa Facilities Management by accessing the subscription directly through the Sahm App.

Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not in any way a recommendation or advice to sell or purchase any financial instruments, bonds, or other investments. We strongly recommend consulting a specialized financial advisor before making any investment decisions to ensure that these investments are suitable for your expertise, financial circumstances, and investment goals.

Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offering or the information provided.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com.



About Sahm App:

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three free finance apps in the Kingdom.