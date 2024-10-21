KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 – Chubb today announced the appointment of Jon Longmore as Country President of Malaysia, effective early November and subject to regulatory and other approvals. Currently Country President of PT Chubb General Insurance Indonesia, Longmore succeeds Stephen Crouch, who has been appointed Head of Government Affairs, Asia Pacific.In his new role, Longmore will have responsibility for the overall performance of Chubb in Malaysia. He will be based in Kuala Lumpur and continue reporting to Marcos Gunn, Regional President, Asia Pacific.Longmore began his 13-year career with Chubb in a series of underwriting, distribution and partnership roles while based in Australia. He was appointed Head of Digital for Asia Pacific in 2018 before assuming his latest role as Country President of PT Chubb General Insurance in 2020.On announcing Longmore's appointment, Gunn said, "Jon is an experienced international insurance professional with a track record of driving sustainable business growth. His keen focus on innovation and passion for building teams position him well to further grow our business in Malaysia."Longmore holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Queensland.Adrianto Gunawan, Chief Financial Officer for Indonesia, will take on the additional role of interim Country President while the appointment of a permanent successor is underway.Hashtag: #Chubb

About Chubb

