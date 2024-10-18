Expanded collaboration to accelerate market growth and unleash new opportunities

Google Workspace protection: Trend Micro Cloud App Security has 4 million downloads on Google Workspace Marketplace

Mobile protection via Trend Micro Mobile Security for Android

Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace: Trend Vision One™ was listed on Google Cloud Marketplace in 2023

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Trend Vision One™ – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) has achieved Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions status, further strengthening its vision for driving innovation and delivering enhanced solutions to the market."Trend Micro and Google Cloud are two companies with innovation in their blood. As a Google Cloud Ready partner, we're dedicated to bringing unmatched flexibility to our customers—whether in the cloud, on-premises or somewhere in between. These are exciting times as we harness the power of AI and continue our mission to secure the digital world, wherever our customers choose to be."With Trend Vision One SPC now achieving Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions status, it is designed for the growing number of organizations in highly regulated industries with strict data sovereignty requirements. This will further help to expand customer reach.These opportunities continue Trend's ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud, which includes:"Organizations like us tend to work with a small and nimble team. By streamlining our security management into a single, comprehensive view, we can assess our domains and prioritize vulnerabilities with better efficiency. This has allowed us to allocate our resources better, address our most critical security needs, and ultimately, protect our city more effectively."Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #googlecloud #googlecloudready #SPC #trendvisiononespc #visiononespc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.hk