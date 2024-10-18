Southern Phu Quoc travel guide and tips for the best time of the year

Eschuri Vung Bau – Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2024 - Southern Phu Quoc is home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches and the largest coral conservation area on Pearl Island. The area, known as Sun Paradise Land, has been developed into a 24/7 destination for entertainment and leisure, offering many one-of-a-kind and captivating experiences.More than just a destination with rich and stunning nature, southern Phu Quoc is offering luxurious resorts, artistic architectural landmarks and unique attractions. It provides a memorable journey for every visitor, especially in the best season.Southern Phu Quoc has two distinct seasons, the dry and the rainy season. The ideal time to visit is from November to April, which is the dry season in the south of Vietnam.During this time, there is little rain, calm seas, gentle waves and warm sunshine, perfect for outdoor activities. For the remaining months, the eastern coast of the southern island, including Bai Sao and Bai Kem beaches, becomes the ideal choice for a peaceful getaway.Southern Phu Quoc is about a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport. Most resorts in the area offer private cars or scheduled buses to pick up guests. Alternatively, taxis are available, costing approximately VND300,000 (US$12).It's also about a 45-minute drive from Duong Dong town, with taxis costing around VND400,000 ($16). Recently, Sun Group launched a double-decker bus service with tickets priced at VND100,000 ($4) per trip.Bai Kem and Bai Sao beaches boast fine white sand and crystal-clear waters, perfect for families to swim and engage in water sports, including kayaking, banana boat rides and speed boating.The An Thoi archipelago is home to vibrant coral reefs spread across various islands, hosting a rich diversity of marine life, making it a perfect spot for diving enthusiasts. Some of the best places to view coral include Hon Thom, May Rut Trong and May Rut Ngoai.Tours to three islands start at $30 per person, and small-group diving tours begin at $50 per person. Those who can't dive or swim, can try sea walking at Eco Beach on Hon Thom Island.Hon Thom Island is the entertainment hub in southern Phu Quoc, featuring Aquatopia - Asia's leading water park, and Exotica Village, home to Moc Xa Thinh No - Viet Nam's first and only wooden roller coaster. Visitors can reach Hon Thom via the world's longest three-wire cable car ride.In addition, Sunset Town in the southern Phu Quoc offers romantic European-style streets designed in a terraced format descending toward the sea. In the evening, there will be performances at the A Oi Theater, featuring Vietnamese folk art, and the Kiss of the Sea show staged at the world's largest sea-based theatre.Toward the end of the year, the Symphony of the Sea show will be launched, featuring a thrilling combination of Jetski and Flyboard performances. This show will bring together over 120 athletes and performers and incorporate Vietnamese cultural elements, including festival drums, lion dances and vibrant fireworks.The seaside VUI-Fest bazaar also becomes an unmissable destination. Over 50 stalls open up a food paradise, offering dishes ranging from Vietnamese cuisine to other Asian and European specialities. This year, Phu Quoc Brew House, a brewery and beer restaurant, will open in Sunset Town, promising to be a year-round party hub with beer festivals every day of the year.Golf lovers should not miss the 18-hole golf course with a beautiful sea view and sunset at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf , about 30 minutes from the Southern Phu Quoc. For beginners, Kem Beach Driving Range at Kem Beach is a reasonable choice to hone your skills.Southern Phu Quoc offers a wide range of accommodations. Designed by the famous architect Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay has become a symbol of luxury vacations on the island.Meanwhile, New World Phu Quoc Resort reflects Vietnamese culture with its coastal village-style villas and traditional three-room house architecture. Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is also an interesting affordable choice.For those seeking privacy, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort offers an exclusive getaway in harmony with nature at Ong Doi Cape. La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton's rooms offering views of fireworks throughout the year. Located in the heart of Sunset Town, it is an ideal choice for guests who prefer convenience and vibrancy.Sunset Town also offers mini-hotels with modern designs, priced from VND600,000 ($21) per night.

