Recognized for its innovative AI-driven Smart Building Management System, transforming facility operations with predictive technology

NTT Wins Best AI Application Award - Bronze at 2024 CAHK STAR Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia (NTT) is proud to announce that it has been awarded theat the. This prestigious recognition highlights NTT's disruptive, which leverages advanced AI technologies including deep learning models and large language models (LLM) to optimize building operation & maintenance (O&M), revolutionizing facility management.The award-winningis an expansive and highly scalable IoT platform that collects real-time data from building equipment and devices. The platform ingests and correlates data from diverse array of systems, including building management, access control, surveillance, workforce management, to generate valuable data-driven insights. With over 1 trillion data captured annually within a single building, the robust data foundation with AI enables predictive and optimized operations, delivering precise recommendations and transformative outcomes. These capabilities are particularly crucial for property or facility owners, developers and real estate operators along their digital transformation journey."As a global digital infrastructure leader, we are honored to receive the award, which underscores NTT's commitment to driving innovation by leveraging AI and advanced technologies to achieve business optimization and digital excellence," said. "The Smart Building Management System addresses the staggering demand from modern building and facilities owners for enhanced operational efficiency through the adoption of the latest AI breakthroughs."Looking ahead, aligning government's overall strategies and initiatives to promote the adoption of advanced construction technologies, the Smart Building Management System will play a significant role in contributing to the digitalization of construction industry.The CAHK STAR Awards, organized by the Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK), celebrate outstanding achievements in the telecommunications and ICT industry annually.For more information about NTT, please visit our website at www.ntt.com.hk Hashtag: #NTT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT") is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.



