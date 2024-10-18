https://www.jinpeng-global.com/

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - The 136th Canton Fair opened with great fanfare in Guangzhou, China. In this Canton Fair, Jinpeng Group is one of the leading enterprises of light green travel products in China. Under the general trend of "going to sea" of China's new energy vehicles, it has also brought more than ten new energy products. The company also secured strategic agreements with key clients on-site, generating substantial interest and engagement.Since early 2020, Jinpeng has expanded its brand overseas, conducting thorough market research in products, R&D, manufacturing, and branding. This strategy has realigned its product lineup and earned widespread recognition from global clients.At the Canton Fair, Jinpeng unveiled more than 10 models across three categories—electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and E-bikes—tailored to global consumer demand. The lineup includes high-speed, functional, and electric motorcycles, as well as daily commuting options, urban, mountain, and the new photovoltaic energy storage tricycle, attracting a peak of client consultations on the first day.Under the general trend of "going to sea" of China's new energy vehicles, it has also brought more than ten new energy products, including the newly launched photovoltaic energy storage travel product HY with a top speed of 40 km/h. This product can directly solve the travel problems of power facilities imperfect and long sunshine time country "last kilometer".Jinpeng has launched a number of new energy vehicles for the European and American markets. For instance, the BOX-R has won the favor of many customers with its adjustable saddle, 101 km/h top speed, and wide tires and suspension system suitable for various terrains. At the same time, it is also the first product, launched for "right rudder" countries to meet the needs of users in more countries.It is worth mentioning that on the day of the launch, Jinpeng Group reached a cooperation with a customer from Nepal and signed 48 orders for new energy vehicles on the spot, which was upgraded from "signing the bill after the exhibition" to "spot signing" compared with the previous session. Demonstrating the strength and recognition of the Jinpeng brand in its international expansion.Latest data reveals that in the first eight months of this year, China's total goods import and export value reached 28.58 trillion yuan, marking a 6% year-on-year increase. This strong global market recovery provides a solid foundation for Jinpeng's international brand expansion.Jinpeng has actively promoted electric mobility projects in global markets since 2020, earning a strong international reputation and a foundation of trust. Since 2020, Jinpeng's overseas division has actively executed the group's brand expansion strategy, establishing many marketing centers globally.So far, the products have been exported to more than 50 countries. Jinpeng Electric Vehicle has accumulated global sales of over 15 million vehicles, and is also the only enterprise in the industry with annual sales exceeding 1 million vehicles. This capability ensures high-quality delivery, timely supplies, and strong operational support for customers worldwide.In tandem with its R&D and manufacturing system, Jinpeng has also developed a comprehensive channel construction system. In the first half of this year, Jinpeng actively opened brand stores worldwide, particularly in Romagna and other neighboring countries.Jinpeng's brand expansion strategy leverages exhibition marketing to create valuable opportunities for acquiring customer insights and exploring new channels. At the Canton Fair, numerous prospective and existing clients visited the booth for in-depth discussions on channel development and product marketing. Jinpeng Group will make good use of its manufacturing advantages to showcase its latest technologies following the Canton Fair to strengthen its presence in the international market. This initiative aims to enhance brand development and market expansion as Jinpeng pursues becoming the global leader in light green transportation.

