Firstly, increasing public awareness of NCDs and CVD, focusing on educating communities about the risks and preventive measures; Secondly, expanding screening efforts to include comprehensive CVD risk assessments, particularly in underserved areas; Thirdly, empowering primary care providers to play a more active role in managing CVD by ensuring they have access to essential medicines and tools for effective treatment. And finally, enhancing surveillance systems by developing national registries and databases for NCDs and risk factors, which will enable better tracking and tailored interventions.







BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 -The inaugural Asia-Pacific Heart Summit kicked-off today in Bangkok, bringing together over 100 delegates from across the region to confront the urgent need for greater public and policy awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death in the Asia-Pacific. Co-hosted by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health-Department of Medical Services (MOPH-DMS), the National Health Security Office (NHSO), and the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance, the Heart Summit highlights the pressing need to address the low levels of awareness despite the devastating impact of CVD.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is responsible for a devastating 19 deaths every minute and over 10 million deaths annually across the Asia-Pacific region, yet public awareness and policy focus on this pressing issue remain critically low. With the economic toll of CVD exceeding USD $177 billion in direct healthcare costs, vulnerable communities—especially those in rural and underserved areas—are disproportionately affected.As home to 60% of the world's population , Asia-Pacific is marked by immense diversity in ethnicity, culture, and socioeconomic status, and faces unique challenges in both the prevention and treatment of CVD. The leading risk factors—including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity—are intricately linked to broader societal factors like healthcare, education, and urban planning. Although these risk factors are largely preventable with early identification and intervention, a lack of sufficient health education and awareness is contributing to their alarming rise.Lower- and middle-income countries in the region face additional hurdles, including gaps in medical infrastructure, a shortage of CVD specialists, and limited access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural areas where resources are scarce compounding the issues further.The Summit seeks to bridge these gaps by fostering greater collaboration and generating momentum for comprehensive action.emphasized the implementation of a seamless healthcare service which encompasses four key activities for promoting health literacy and CVD prevention.They are:The Summit also emphasizes the importance of developing cohesive CVD strategies and of integrating innovative national policies inclusive of digital technologies, as well as sustainable healthcare financing to combat CVD effectively. Japan's Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Disease Control Act is presented as a model, showing how policy innovation can drive improvements in public health systems across the region.Discussions will also focus on developing sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure equitable access to care, prioritizing the needs of the high-risk populations. Although both men and women are affected by CVD, the impact on women is frequently under-recognized, and treatment solutions are often not designed with their specific needs in mind. It is crucial to build gender-responsive strategies that address the unique barriers women face in CVD diagnosis and care, while also acknowledging the differences in how the disease affects men and women.reinforced their commitment to creating lasting change:added Dr. Panthep.CEO of ACCESS Health International and a representative of the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance, highlighted:The Summit will conclude on 19 October 2024, with a Call to Action encouraging governments and stakeholders to join forces in implementing critical measures and actionable strategies to address CVD in the region. Additionally, the World Heart Federation will highlight global policy advocacy priorities required to address the gaps in awareness and prepare for the 2025 UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs, where cardiovascular disease will be a key focus.Asia-Pacific CVD Burden Report, APAC CVD Alliance, 2024 ( https://apac-cvd.org/publications/ More information can be found on the Summit's website: https://apac-cvd.org/asia-pacific-heart-summit/ . More content and the Call to Action to be will be made available after the event.

About the Co-Hosts:

Thailand Ministry of Public Health - Department of Medical Services (MOPH-DMS):

The MOPH-DMS leads Thailand’s public healthcare initiatives, focusing on the prevention, treatment, and management of major health challenges, including cardiovascular disease.



National Health Security Office (NHSO):

The NHSO ensures equitable access to healthcare services for all Thai citizens through its Universal Health Coverage scheme, with a focus on strengthening health systems and improving care for non-communicable diseases such as CVD.



Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance (APAC CVD Alliance):

The APAC CVD Alliance is a coalition of stakeholders committed to transforming cardiovascular health in the region by promoting multisectoral collaboration, innovative care models, and policy reform.

