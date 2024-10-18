MoU Signed for Blue Economy STO Project

HKVAX, Fórum Oceano, and Yacooba Labs representatives sign MoU for Blue Economy STO project. From left to right: Dr. Ambrose So, President of the International Forum for Clean Energy (Macau), Carlos Costa Pina, President of Fórum Oceano, Mauricio Marques, Founder and CEO of Yacooba Labs, and Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX

HKVAX CEO Showcases Hong Kong's Leadership in Blue Economy Tokenization

Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX, delivers keynote speech on STO potential in the Blue Economy

Forum Fosters Global Collaboration in Blue Economy Innovation

Dr. Ambrose So, President of the International Forum for Clean Energy (Macau), delivers opening speech on global collaboration in blue economy innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited (HKVAX) showcased its leadership in facilitating Security Token Offerings (STOs) for the blue economy at the Oeiras BlueTech Ocean Forum cum 10th International Forum on Clean Energy. The event, held on October 16-17, 2024, in Oeiras, Lisbon, saw HKVAX sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fórum Oceano and Yacooba Labs for a Blue Economy STO project, exemplifying its commitment to global collaboration in sustainable finance.HKVAX, a leading virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, Fórum Oceano, a prominent Portuguese organization dedicated to promoting sustainable ocean management, and Yacooba Labs, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in data analytics and AI solutions, formalized their partnership by signing an MoU for an innovative Blue Economy STO project at the forum.The MoU outlines a broader commitment to the Blue Economy sector. The partners will make their best efforts to engage high-quality security token projects related to the Blue Economy with HKVAX covering aspects such as tokenization, distribution, listing, trading, and token custody.Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX, emphasized the project's significance: "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving security token innovations in the Blue Economy sector. By tokenizing Blue Economy projects, we're not only creating new investment opportunities but also actively contributing to marine ecosystem preservation."Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX, delivered a keynote speech highlighting Hong Kong's strategic position in the virtual asset landscape and its potential to revolutionize blue economy investments."Hong Kong's robust regulatory framework, coupled with HKVAX's cutting-edge tokenization solutions, positions us as a global hub for blue economy innovation," Dr. Ng stated. He emphasized the transformative potential of security tokens in unlocking new investment opportunities within the blue economy sector.Dr. Ng illustrated how HKVAX's expertise in STO creates a bridge between traditional finance and sustainable ocean initiatives. "By leveraging blockchain technology, we're not just facilitating investments; we're catalyzing a new era of transparent, efficient, and impactful funding for crucial blue economy projects," he explained.Dr. Ambrose So, President of the International Forum for Clean Energy (Macau), delivered an opening speech emphasizing the importance of international partnerships in advancing blue economy initiatives."China and Portugal can leverage their technological advantages to advance blue technology commercialization," Dr. So stated. He highlighted green finance and blue carbon investments as key growth areas, commending initiatives like HKVAX's Blue Economy STO project."By combining our strengths, we can accelerate innovation and contribute significantly to global ocean sustainability," Dr. So concluded. His remarks underscored the value of cross-border collaboration, aligning with HKVAX's mission of facilitating international partnerships through tokenization.The Oeiras BlueTech Ocean Forum served as a catalyst for HKVAX's mission to drive innovation in the blue economy through STOs and international partnerships. By bringing together diverse stakeholders from industry, academia, and policy, the forum enabled HKVAX to demonstrate its unique position at the intersection of fintech and sustainability. The MoU signing for the Blue Economy STO project underscores HKVAX's role in translating global collaborations into tangible financial solutions for environmental challenges, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a hub for sustainable finance innovation. innovation.Hashtag: #HKVAX

About HKVAX

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. As a leading virtual asset trading platform, HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, headquartered in Hong Kong.



Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance

with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors.



HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance, it actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong's financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market.



