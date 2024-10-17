Aspire Receives In-Principle Approval for Major Payment Institution License from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, expense management, payable management, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.





Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has over 600+ employees across nine countries and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.