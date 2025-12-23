Integration improves access and continuity of specialist care across Singapore–Malaysia border

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - As healthcare systems in Singapore and Malaysia continue to emphasise accessibility, continuity and regional collaboration, Sincere Healthcare Group ("Sincere") has announced the integration of Landmark Medical Centre ("Landmark"), a trusted healthcare provider in Johor Bahru since 2005. Under the integration, Sincere holds a major stake in Landmark, creating a more connected care pathway for patients who seek specialist treatment across borders.For patients, this integration translates into a more coordinated and reassuring healthcare experience — particularly for those who travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru for consultations, treatment, follow-up care or second opinions. It reflects a broader regional focus on enabling care closer to home while maintaining high clinical standards and specialist access.Both Sincere and Landmark were founded by clinicians who believe that good medicine begins with ethics, compassion and respect for patients. Landmark's clinical foundation was established by Dr Robert Luk Tai Kong and continues under the leadership of Dr Lucas Luk, Managing & Medical Director, who has guided the centre's steady growth while preserving its patient-first ethos.Sincere Healthcare Group was founded by Prof Ng Soon Chye, a pioneer in fertility medicine whose contributions helped shape Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) in the region. Today, Sincere has grown into a multi-centre healthcare group providing obstetrics and gynaecology, women's and men's health, fertility care, minimally invasive and robotic gynaecological surgery, and colorectal services.said Dr Lucas Luk.Cross-border healthcare has become increasingly relevant as patients seek timely access, specialist expertise and flexible care options. This integration strengthens a clear, coordinated care pathway between Singapore and Johor Bahru, aligning with broader healthcare strategies that encourage collaboration, efficiency and patient mobility across the region.Landmark's central location in Johor Bahru near the Woodlands entry point, combined with Sincere's presence near Tuas, allows patients to move more easily between care settings. Services in obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility treatment, and women's and men's health are now better connected across the two networks.said Ms Koh Lee Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sincere Healthcare Group.Importantly, Landmark Medical Centre will continue operating under its established name, care teams and clinical philosophy. Patients can expect the same familiar doctors and environment, now supported by a broader specialist network, shared clinical standards and enhanced collaboration within the Sincere group.said Prof Ng Soon Chye, Medical Chairman of Sincere Healthcare Group.The integration represents a meaningful step in building sustainable, patient-centred healthcare capacity across the Singapore–Malaysia corridor. Continued investment in medical programmes, technology and specialist collaboration will support long-term care needs while complementing national healthcare priorities focused on quality, access and continuity.For patients, the message remains simple:— now delivered through a more connected cross-border healthcare network.Hashtag: #sincerehealthcaregroup #landmarkmedicalcentre #crossborderhealthcare #womenshealth #menshealth #obgyn #gynaecology #singaporehealthcare #johorbahruhealthcare #SGhealthcare #JBhealthcare #SingaporeMalaysia #integratedcare #specialistcare #continuityofcare

Sincere Healthcare Group Pte Ltd

Sincere Healthcare Group is a private healthcare network in Singapore and Malaysia specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), reproductive medicine, fertility care, and advanced women's and men's health services. Its centres provide comprehensive programmes including IVF, andrology, prenatal care, diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery and women's health screening. Supported by experienced specialists, modern laboratories and technology-enabled systems, Sincere serves local and international patients seeking ethical, evidence-based care. Its portfolio also includes colorectal conditions, endoscopy, colonoscopy and laparoscopic surgical services. Expanding its regional presence, Sincere has established a Patient Liaison Centre in Shanghai, China, to support patients seeking fertility consultations and coordinated cross-border care.



Landmark Medical Centre Sdn Bhd

Landmark Medical Centre is a well-established healthcare provider in Johor Bahru, founded in 2005 and recognised for its trusted legacy, strong clinical leadership, and commitment to patient-centred care. It offers multidisciplinary services with core strengths in women's health, obstetrics and gynaecology, surgical care, and general health services. Guided by medical integrity and long-standing community relationships, Landmark continues to deliver quality medical care supported by experienced clinicians and modern clinical facilities.

