HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2024 – The International Skin Health Foundation successfully held its Opening Ceremony and its annual thematic event, "Caring for Skin, Health and Beauty", at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.The Inauguration Ceremony featured opening speeches by Professor Zheng Zhizhong, Chairman of the International Skin Health Foundation and Chief Physician at Fudan University Huashan Hospital, and Professor Xiang Leihong, Executive Director of the International Skin Health Foundation and also Chief Physician at Fudan University Huashan Hospital. Professor He Li, founding board member of the International Skin Health Foundation and Chief Physician at the Yunnan Provincial Dermatology Hospital, Kunming Medical University, shared their valuable insights on skin health. The event aimed to enhance public awareness of skin health while providing practical and suitable treatment plan, attracting numerous guests, experts, media representatives.Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the International Skin HealthFoundation and Chief Physician at Fudan University Huashan Hospital, Professor Zheng Zhizhong remarked, "Skin health is a reflection of people's pursuit of health and a higher quality of life. With the rapid development of society, skin issues such as acne, skin allergies, Atopic Dermatitis, athlete's foot, and Cholasma have become increasingly prevalent due to environmental factors, dietary habits, and lifestyle changes. The increasing public awareness of health issues, including acqire dermatological information and those platforms on dermatological awareness and prventive behaviours. In response to the mission of promoting health and giving back to the community through public service, the International Skin Health Foundation was established." Founded in 2021, the foundation is a non-profit charitable organisation that took several years to establish. Its mission is to use a non-profit, socially beneficial platform to promote, enhance, and disseminate skin health education, raise awareness of self-care, and foster collaboration between industry, academia, and research to advance skin health awareness, prevent skin diseases, and reduce the distress caused by problematic skin. It aims to guide the public in adopting healthy lifestyles to prevent skin issues, find information on diagnosis, treatment and prevention for skin conditions caused by allergies, certain diseases, immune system problems and more, thereby promoting public skin health and beauty for the benefit of society.Following this, Professor Xiang Leihong outlined the foundation's development plan for the next five to ten years, stating that work will be carried out across the following dimensions: promoting skin health knowledge, advancing collaboration between industry and academia, mastering skincare methods and product applications, enhancing life experiences, and benefiting the community; facilitating academic collaboration and exchange in the field of dermatology within Asia, particularly in mainland China and Hong Kong, to improve research and prevention levels for skin diseases and advance the industry; establishing research funding schemes to provide financial support to non-profit organisations involved in skin research, promoting academic exchange in skin disease prevention and treatment; offering free community education and training programmes related to skin management, enhancing the professionalism of practitioners in the field of skin health, and advancing public education on skin diseases; providing appropriate support to patients with skin diseases in need, such as charitable donations and assistance related to treatment and prevention. She stated, "The pursuit of public welfare ideals is a meaningful and endless journey. We look forward to continued concern and support from all parties to contribute to the development of healthy living and public welfare."The skin health popular science lecture was delivered by Professor He Li, who elaborated on the characteristics and care methods for the skin of the elderly:1. Skin StructureThe skin is the largest organ of the human body, covering the entire surface and serving as the body's natural outer garment, playing a vital protective role. It is the most sensitive organ to changes in the external environment. When the skin is injured, the epidermis is usually the first to be affected. The stratum corneum forms a brick wall structure, providing a strong barrier to retain moisture and protect skin health. It offers comprehensive defence against ultraviolet rays, microorganisms, and various physical and chemical stimuli, while also locking in bodily moisture to maintain internal stability.2. Characteristics of Elderly SkinAs age increases, bodily functions decline, including skin structure and function. The stability of the stratum corneum's brick wall structure decreases, leading to reduced moisture retention and weakened resistance.Additionally, the skin's cell renewal ability declines, and sebaceous and sweat glands atrophy, resulting in decreased sebum secretion. This causes elderly skin to thin, dry out, lose elasticity, develop pigmentation, produce wrinkles, and experience various age-related skin diseases. Common conditions include xerotic eczema, psoriasis, chronic actinic dermatitis, and senile pruritus (skin appears normal but is associated with recurrent itching). Although various factors contribute to these skin diseases, the dry air during autumn and winter reduces the moisture content of the skin's surface, compounded by decreased sebum secretion in the elderly, which leads to dryness and impaired skin barrier function, making them sensitive to external stimuli and causing discomfort such as itching.3. Key Points for Elderly SkincareElderly individuals should pay attention to skin hydration throughout all seasons and avoid frequent bathing. They should consistently use moisturising skincare products all over the body to prevent the aforementioned age-related skin issues from arising. Additionally, sun protection is crucial; when going outdoors, they should wear hats, use umbrellas, and apply sunscreen to prevent long-term ultraviolet exposure and the risk of skin cancer. Professor He emphasised, "Elderly individuals must focus on skin hydration throughout the year, avoid frequent bathing, and use moisturising skincare products, especially during autumn and winter. Furthermore, sun protection is essential; appropriate measures should be taken to prevent UV damage to the skin when outdoors."During the event, participants actively exchanged skincare experiences and insights, creating a lively atmosphere that further conveyed the concepts of care and health. The International Skin Health Foundation hopes that this event will promote societal awareness of skin health and help the public establish a scientific skincare perspective. The foundation will continue to uphold its public welfare mission and strive to promote skin health management and self-care concepts, providing the public with more professional guidance and support.We extend our gratitude to all guests, experts, media representatives, and volunteers who participated in this event for their support and efforts, contributing to its success. The International Skin Health Foundation looks forward to continuing to work together with everyone in the days to come to improve public skin health.Hashtag: #InternationalSkinHealthFoundation

