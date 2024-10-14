Redefining Network Infrastructure - Simplified, Secure and Built for Tomorrow

Unmatched Control and Real-Time Intelligence - Gain a clear, instant view of your entire network on a single dashboard. Identify issues before they disrupt operations, ensuring that nothing slows you down.

- Gain a clear, instant view of your entire network on a single dashboard. Identify issues before they disrupt operations, ensuring that nothing slows you down. True Hybrid Agility - Effortlessly bridge on-premise systems with private and public clouds, allowing for tailor-made solutions that adapt to your specific business needs. No more 'one-size-fits-all' networks; this is truly your network, your way.

- Effortlessly bridge on-premise systems with private and public clouds, allowing for tailor-made solutions that adapt to your specific business needs. No more 'one-size-fits-all' networks; this is truly your network, your way. Built-In Security for the Modern Age - Protect your data with first-class encryption and proactive threat detection across your network.

- Protect your data with first-class encryption and proactive threat detection across your network. Seamless, Scalable Deployment - Whether you're a fast-growing start-up, or an established global enterprise, the plug-and-play design means instant deployment without the hassle.

[email protected]

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Newsfile Corp. - 14 October 2024 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the launch of Gorilla Intelligent Network Director - a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify connectivity and amplify productivity for businesses of all sizes.In an era where businesses cannot afford even a moment of downtime, traditional networks are becoming obsolete. Gorilla Intelligent Network Director shatters those limitations with a future-ready solution that merges intelligent automation, seamless integration and security; all wrapped into one platform.captures the significance of this launch:Theis now available for Proof of Concept (PoC) trials. Forward-thinking enterprises have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience this revolutionary platform, offering their insights and shaping the final version. Full market release is expected in the second half of 2025, bringing the power ofto businesses worldwide.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.