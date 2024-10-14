Miniverse by Energea emphasizes ultimate portability and functionality for today’s charging needs.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2024 - Energea , a Singapore-based company specializing in innovative power solutions and lifestyle tech products, proudly announces its Innovative Tech Kit: Miniverse. This compact and versatile mini kit is designed to meet the needs of digital natives on the go, offering practical and stylish options for charging in today's fast-paced, tech-driven world.With 61% of people now owning a smart device, smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones have become essential companions in today’s digital landscape. However, traditional accessories, such as power banks, wall chargers, and cables, can often be bulky and inconvenient. This has led to a consumer shift towards portable, lightweight charging solutions that prioritize convenience while maintaining functionality.Miniverse is Energea’s response to the growing demand for convenient and versatile gadgets. Featuring the tagline “Power Made Mini,” the tech kit aims to demonstrate that users can maintain device power without bulky chargers.Miniverse comprises of three “ultra-portable” components within a single box, including:The Alupac Mini is an, 5,000mAh power bank with a credit card-sized design. It offers fast charging capabilities, including 20W USB-C charging, wireless charging for Android and iPhone devices at 15W and 7.5W, respectively, and simultaneous dual capabilities. Its portable size and durable aluminum finish make it a convenient choice for users.The AluCable 15cm is a versatile charging cable featuring four interchangeable connector types: 2 USB-C, Lightning, and USB-A. It has a full-metallic housing with anti-slip grip ribs for secure handling and a cable that supports up to 60W fast charging for efficient power delivery. The device also comes with a built-in magnet that allows the cable to fold and snap, as well as a rubber cover to protect connector heads.The AmpCharge GaN35 is a compact wall charger, designed to be 60% smaller than standard 30W wall chargers. It utilizes GaNSmart Technology to optimize charging efficiency by minimizing energy loss due to heat. The charger supports Power Delivery (35W), PPS (33W), and Quick Charge 3.0. Additionally, the AmpCharge GaN35 automatically detects device power requirements to optimize charging speed, delivering 60% charge to an iPhone 14 Pro Max in 30 minutes and 80% charge to supported Android devices in 35 minutes. Safety features are also included to ensure secure usage across all supported mobile devices.Energea is committed to redefining the perception of uninspired tech accessories with the Miniverse series. With a mini tech kit that provides stylish functionality and versatility, users can stay connected and powered up wherever they go.Discover Energea’s Miniverse today and select the best fit for your charging needs.Hashtag: #powermademini #goenergea #staypowered

Energea is a Singapore-based company offering power solutions and tech accessories that combine quality, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. With a global presence in 28 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe regions, the brand aims to reshape the perception of tech accessories as purely functional, highlighting their role in enhancing daily life and empowering customers with innovative and hassle-free solutions. Energea is committed to long-term goals of continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of consumers.