SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 October 2024 - China-based esports tournament organizer VSPO announced that it has appointed a new CEO and has engaged in an "international brand alignment," renaming itself to "Hero Esports."Danny Tang, co-founder and current CFO, will become the company's new CEO, with the mission of expanding the company's "operations and driving international growth."Dino Ying, Founder and CEO of VSPO, will transition to Executive Chairman, to focus on exploring and creating the next generation of esports products and experiences. Additionally, dedicating more time to the Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), and to support the development of the Esports World Cup and the Olympic Esports Games.Hashtag: #VSPO

About VSPO (soon to be Hero Esports)

Founded in 2016, VSPO is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. VSPO has received huge investments over the years including a $265m (~£219m) investment from Saudi Arabian company Savvy Games Group in 2023.



Headquartered in Shanghai, with offices and teams based in a dozen countries, VSPO is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. VSPO also worked with the world's top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings' KPL series and PUBG's PGC series, among many others.



VSPO is also a pioneer in the commercialization of esports tournaments worldwide and was among the first to start helping brands to tap the power of esports in their integrated marketing strategies, including partnerships with notable clients, including McDonald's, VIVO, OPPO, Pudong Development Bank, BMW, HLAJEANS, and others, to facilitate the commercialization of esports.



