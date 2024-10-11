"Bay of Lights, showcased at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo, is set to transform Sihanoukville into Cambodia’s premier financial hub

NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2024 -Attended by over 220,000 visitors, CAEXPO provided a pivotal platform for Bay of Lights to showcase its innovative offerings and forge significant partnerships. More than 100 Memorandum of Understandings were signed during the expo, cementing the event's role as a catalyst for economic cooperation and growth.The CAEXPO is an annual international trade event that serves as a critical platform for promoting economic cooperation and fostering trade relations among China and the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The expo underscores the importance of initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0, as highlighted by the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, during his opening remarks.Bay of Lights is strategically positioned as a gateway to the combined markets of China and ASEAN, providing access to more than 2 billion consumers. By leveraging the business matching services at the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), Bay of Lights aims to increase its visibility and strengthen its credibility among investors and trade delegates. This initiative aligns with the project's broader goal of tapping into two of the world's most dynamic economic regions.The city of Sihanoukville, Cambodia—where Bay of Lights is rooted—has transformed into the Kingdom's fastest-growing business hub, experiencing an impressive 18% annual growth in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from 2018 to 2023. Infrastructure enhancements, such as the $2 billion airport expansion and new expressways, are furthering accessibility and economic development. These developments position Bay of Lights to capitalize on regional growth and investment trends.As Bay of Lights continues to make strides in its ambitious journey, the partnerships formed at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo are set to drive unprecedented economic growth and innovation, cementing the project's role as a cornerstone of regional development.

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With an investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative's six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth. Connect with us to discover investment opportunities at Bay of Lights.

