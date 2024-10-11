www.ccbookfair.com/en

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2024 - The 11th edition of thewill take place fromin Shanghai. As the leading event in the Asia Pacific region dedicated to children's books and content, the 2024 CCBF is expected to hostexhibitors from overcountries and regions, with an anticipated attendance of more thanvisitors across a-square-meter exhibition area.The CCBF is approved by the Shanghai Press & Publication Administration and organized by Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group Co., Ltd., China Education Publishing & Media Group Ltd., and China Universal Press & Publication Co., Ltd., with co-organization by Ronbo BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd. and support from the BolognaFiere Group.As a pivotal bridge connecting Eastern and Western cultures, CCBF is dedicated to maintaining its role as a trendsetter in the children's book industry. The Fair will strengthen its relationships with both domestic and foreign publishing institutions and continue to promote Chinese original titles globally. CCBF cordially invites colleagues from the global industry and friends who love to read to join in this vibrant and innovative celebration of children's books!CCBF 2024 will showcase a wide range of genres and themes, emphasizing the diversity and creativity of the Asia Pacific children's book market. The Fair is an essential platform for discovering new trends and content in the children's publishing industry.Countries including, t, andwill participate. Key sections like the, andwill return.The BOP Lounge will feature publishers from Asia, Europe, South America, North America, and Oceania, including(Czech Republic),(Italy),(Australia),(Japan),(Argentina),(Japan),(Brazil), and(Morocco). The Strega Prize Lounge will host winners and shortlisted publishers from the Premio Strega Ragazze e Ragazzi, Italy's premier children's literary award, including Italian publishing houses such as, and. The Asia Pacific New Entry Lounge will feature(Japan),(Australia), and(Malaysia).Notable international institutions like(France),(Belgium),(Italy),(Korea),(UK),(UK),(UK), and(Chile) will also be present.Chinese publishing houses such as, and, along withand, will engage in enlightening discussions.The 2024 CCBF promises a stellar lineup of distinguished guests, including luminaries such asCCBF is hosting eight professionalaimed at fostering cross-cultural exchanges. Some will explore original content from around the world, while others will present industry outlooks. The children's book market, the largest segment in the book industry, will be closely examined in theThewill feature discussions with renowned authors, exploring the inspiration behind their creations. Theconference will gather industry leaders to discuss opportunities in emerging channels for children's book publishing. Thesession will provide insights into the evolution of AI. Theconference will explore how children's books can support emotional intelligence, empathy, and social development.As one of the highlights of the CCBF program,identifies a different category of books each year, relevant from both international and local perspectives. In collaboration with the Bologna Children's Book Fair, this year, Children Plus will spotlight fashion-themed picture books with the special exhibition, curated by a professional team.An international collection ofcaptivating picture books will invite readers of all ages to explore stories celebrating the everyday magic of clothing, ancestral memories woven into threads, the wonders of fashion history, and the enduring power of textiles. The exhibition invites children to feel like authors, creators, and seekers of their own style, voice, and way of participating in the great game of fashion design, bridging memory and unexpected visions.In commemoration of theCCBF is partnering with the Cultural Office of the Italian Consulate General in Shanghai to host a special event. The centerpiece will be an exhibition ofchildren's books chronicling Marco Polo's legendary journey, accompanied by a series of themed lectures. Featured speakers include, Director of the Cultural Office at the Italian Consulate in Shanghai; renowned historian; and, Director of the Mimaster Milan International Illustration School. Together, they will delve into the rich history of cross-cultural exchanges between Europe and Asia.The(Golden Pinwheel) is an international illustration contest held annually as part of CCBF. Since its creation in 2015, the competition has provided a platform for emerging illustrators to showcase their talent. It aims to build bridges between them and children's publishers, both locally and globally. In 2024, Golden Pinwheel receivedvalid submissions from 72 countries and regions across six continents, representing 2,228 illustrators. The jury, composed of eight international experts—(Japan),(USA),(France),(China),(China) as Book Publishing jurors, and(Switzerland),(Italy),(China) as Commercial jurors—made the final selection of 66 exceptional finalists, which will be showcased at CCBF. Additionally, their works will be featured in the 2024 Golden Pinwheel Yearbook, to be published in November.The, in partnership with, will feature 10 masterclasses, 9 creative workshops, and 27 one-on-one portfolio reviews, empowering young illustrators to showcase their skills, improve their craft, and engage in valuable exchanges.Online registration for professional visitors is now open. About CCBF

The China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair (CCBF) is approved by the Shanghai Press & Publication Administration and organized by Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group Co., Ltd., China Education Publishing & Media Group Ltd., and China Universal Press & Publication Co., Ltd., with co-organization by Ronbo BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd. Launched in 2013, CCBF has quickly become an important event for the global publishing industry. It is the leading fair dedicated entirely to children's books and content in the Asia Pacific region.



In 2023, CCBF hosted 478 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions, with 42,733 visitors, including 19,086 professionals, attending over the three-day event.